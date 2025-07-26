Cowboys QB Rates Himself a Disappointing ‘C’ as Dak Prescotts Opens Up on Starting Job

Joe Milton III didn’t sneak into the NFL quietly—he blasted the door open with a 95.8 PFF grade in his Week 18 debut, the highest of any QB in 2024. One start, and suddenly, everyone was talking. Not bad for a backup. The New England Patriots couldn’t keep him. Dallas came calling, and Milton answered. Oh, and in just 3 months, he’s already loving it with the Cowboys more than the Pats. “Definitely, I prefer it here. That’s something me and my team put togther.” Now, the quarterback with a cannon for an arm is in a Cowboys jersey, turning heads before the pads are even on.

And it’s not just the fans noticing. Dak Prescott, firmly entrenched as QB1, gave Milton his flowers. “I don’t know if I’ve ever seen someone throw the ball like that,” Prescott told reporters. The way he tells it, Milton didn’t just show up—he raised the bar. There’s real competition in that room now. Not a threat, but a spark. “He’s not complacent,” Prescott added. “He’s going to push himself… and all that does is push myself, push this offense.”

After spending a year behind Drake Maye and Jacoby Brissett, Joe was acquired by America’s Team for a fifth-round pick. Following an otherworldly performance in his debut, this looks like a sorry exchange. However, that doesn’t bother the new No. 10 in Dallas. Because there’s a reason why he “Definitely, preferred it here.” Milton grew up supporting the Cowboys, so when the trade happened, he felt extreme gratitude for both teams.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.

After all, he wouldn’t want to be stuck in the Patriots as a backup to a QB younger than him. So far with the Cowboys, he’s participated in minicamp and OTAs, where he impressed coaches. But not by his standards. While HC Brian Schottenheimer had nothing but praise for Joe Milton, projecting him to be a “high-upside” talent. Joe himself felt his performance in the OTAs was lacking. “I feel like I would give myself a C in OTAs, so I feel like I just needed to improve from that for sure.”

One report from the OTAs even said that Milton was 7-for-8 through the air one day. Milton is only in his sophomore year, and there is a lot of room to grow. But he has shown just as much potential. Milton believes that if there is a place to improve, it would be with the Cowboys. His admiration for Schottenheimer’s offense is evident. Describing the guidance he has received so far as deep and insightful. “Over here, it pretty much goes back to my high school and college days, one word is a whole concept. I think learning the offense early like that, and coming in new to an offense, it’s pretty good to have that type of system.”

His position in the QB room has him pitted against veteran Will Grier for the backup spot behind Dak Prescott. The three-time Pro Bowler will also have a vital role guiding Milton as the starting QB for the Dallas Cowboys.

Joe Milton says Dak is a great leader

Joe Milton has been in Cowboys colors only for a few months and has already become a huge fan of his QB1. He said, “Dak is a great leader… All respect to him. He literally goes out of his way to help me.” That’s the mentoring Milton needs, but it goes to show the character of Precott even more. Stepping into his tenth year, Prescott has only one aim with the organization, and that’s the Super Bowl. For him to go out of his way to help out the youngsters in the squad speaks volumes.

It’s not just Milton with respect for Prescott, but the feeling is mutual. Prescott spoke about Joe, saying, “Joe is a blast, whether it be in meetings, whether it be on the field, you see the energy on the field, whether I’m making a play, Will [Grier] is making play or he’s in, posing on the sidelines or doing dances after he runs out of bounds or scores a touchdown.” Clearly, they are having fun over there. It’s a good sign for the organization if all the QBs have good feelings for each other. It gives a good impression to the fans and creates a good environment for growth as well.

Joe Milton’s upside isn’t just theoretical; it’s on tape. One game, sure, but it was enough to put the league on notice. And now, in Dallas, he’s not here for background noise. “He’s going to push me,” Dak Prescott admitted. That wasn’t flattery. Milton’s cannon of an arm and growing poise are exactly what QB rooms are built to sharpen. And if you’re Milton? You’re not dreaming about clipboard duty forever.

But let’s not forget the man still steering the ship. Dak is entering his 10th season in Dallas, coming off a turbulent 2024 that saw him miss half the year with a torn hamstring. Before the injury, he logged 1,978 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions over eight games. Numbers that didn’t scream MVP. But told the story of a QB managing chaos. He was also coming off a contract standoff that briefly made him the highest-paid player in NFL history. This year, though? No excuses left. A new offense under Brian Schottenheimer, more pre-snap motion, added weapons in George Pickens and Campbell. The structure is in place. The urgency is real. “It’s been damn long enough,” Prescott said.

So where does that leave things? With a team on edge, and a quarterback room crackling with tension. Milton wants in. Prescott wants it all. And Cowboys fans? They just want to stop watching someone else lift the Lombardi. As Prescott put it, “It’s our turn.” The clock’s ticking in Dallas. Everyone knows it.