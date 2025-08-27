Cowboys Quietly Make Risky QB Decision, Breaking Away from Mike McCarthy’s Approach

The cards are stacked, and all the chips are on the line. The 53-man roster is out for Dallas, and with it comes a noticeable change from the Mike McCarthy era. And this is the clearest in the QB room. Last year, the Cowboys held three quarterbacks like hedge against fate, with Trey Lance and Cooper Rush shadowing Dak Prescott’s every move. But in 2025, the decks’ been reshuffled.

Under new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, the Cowboys are riding with just two signal-callers, betting big on Prescott’s health and durability, and bucking the tradition that guided Mike McCarthy’s steady hand. But this QB room now begs one critical question, one that pulls at the seams of Dallas’ 2025 season journey to the Super Bowl. What happens if the gamble backfires?

The primary trend this season is that the Cowboys are placing their faith squarely in Dak Prescott, and only Prescott. Gone are the days of three-deep contingency plans on the 53-man roster. Schottenheimer, never one to shy from calculated risk, addressed the move with characteristic candor after the roster cuts. “We’re always looking at situations. Dak is our starter and Joe is the backup.” The message rings parallel to what Schottenheimer said after the second preseason game disaster: “We’re not pushing the panic button. We’re pushing the work button.” That confidence is timely. The team’s playoff hopes hinge on Prescott’s durability and Milton’s readiness.

Prescott, who lost significant time to injury just last season, remains both the franchise’s heart and its Achilles heel. The stakes? If Dak Prescott goes down, Dallas is one Milton away from a potential meltdown. And this isn’t new. Throughout his career, Dak has missed major games due to injury, and the offense has derailed significantly. Back in 2020, he suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 5, and the Cowboys finished the season 6-10. In 2022, he broke his thumb in Week 1 itself and missed 5 games. The last, and the longest, was the hamstring injury he sustained last season, which resulted in him missing 9 straight games after the season-ending injury in Week 9. And yet, Dallas is betting big, with just two active QBs to hold down the room. If Dak stays healthy, all’s well. If not, the 2024 heartbreak is still fresh in everyone’s mind.

This isn’t just a numbers game, though. Mike McCarthy favored a conservative, insurance-heavy roster, especially at QB, haunted by memories of seasons derailed by injuries. Dallas went 7-10 last season, largely due to Prescott’s absence. This came on the heels of a 2023 12-5 campaign where they broke 500 points for only the second time in franchise history. The 2025 roster gamble signals a willingness to prioritize talent elsewhere, namely bolstering O-line depth and special teams. As Schottenheimer noted, they will be looking at all positions and filling gaps where/if needed. Dallas has released Will Grier, and all indications suggest that he will join the practice squad. If the active depth falters, Grier, or a new name could mount his rise.

But the shakeup at quarterback is just one slice of a broader transformation. The Cowboys’ final 52 is peppered with differences from McCarthy’s template, revealing Schottenheimer’s fingerprints in places both obvious and subtle.

Brian Schottenheimer’s tweaks set the tone

Brian Schottenheimer has also made other notable changes from McCarthy’s era throughout the offseason. Schotty transformed the Cowboys training camp with high-energy, up-tempo sessions featuring constant music and more team drills. Assistant coaches actively engaged with players while moving classic drills like 7-on-7 and 1-on-1 to later in practice. Unlike McCarthy, Schotty required vets to participate fully, didn’t appoint an assistant head coach, and handled holdouts proactively, as he spoke to Micah Parsons and asked him to join the voluntary workouts and wear team gear per Schottenheimer’s standards. The biggest changes, though, are notable in the roster depths.

Schottenheimer’s approach puts culture and identity front and center. Roster spots once earmarked for extra QB insurance now go to special teams aces and versatile prospects, like Ryan Flournoy, chosen for contested-catch prowess and consistency under pressure. “I would say there’s been no one that has played special teams more dominant than Ryan Flournoy. As a gunner, he’s been unstoppable, whether they single him up, they vice him, because of his power and stuff like that.”

Where McCarthy’s Cowboys prized continuity, this year’s squad leans into adaptability and energy. Zack Martin (retired) and Demarcus Lawrence (off to the Seahawks) have been replaced by rookies Tyler Booker and Donovan Ezeiruaku, signaling youth over legacy. Special teamers got unusual attention, with Flournoy edging Jalen Brooks after a “neck and neck” camp and preseason. On defense, questions persist at cornerback. Dallas is “still open for business” after roster cuts, with depth a clear concern and tackle remaining the weakest position going into the season. Meanwhile, receiver George Pickens is primed to energize the offense, hoping to offset injury drama like Jonathan Mingo’s preseason scare.

For Dallas, breaking with precedent isn’t just a roster update; it’s a gamble on potential, chemistry, and a coach unafraid to take the heat if the plan falters. The Cowboys have turned away from McCarthy’s playbook, risking thin QB insurance for a fresher, faster, and more dynamic roster. Will it pay off? The chips are down; the cards revealed. All that’s left is for Schottenheimer’s Cowboys to play their hand, and for Dak Prescott to stay upright when the stakes soar.