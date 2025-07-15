Cowboys Receive Major Update on DeMarvion Overshown Amid Micah Parsons Doubts & Defensive Injury Concerns

Picture this: an NFL player predicted to be a breakout star is sitting in his garage, using a fly swatter to hit flies all day, while his team fights off their rival. That’s Cowboys LB DeMarvion Overshown. In his rookie year, the preseason ACL injury put him out for the entire season. But when he came back, he embodied explosiveness. “I worked a whole year just to feel what I felt again today in an actual game, living my dream all over again,” he said last year in August.

But speed comes at a price. One misstep, and your joints break away in all directions. The America’s Team saw it firsthand when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL in Week 14 against the Cincinnati Bengals. However, the former HC Mike McCarthy warned everyone, “He has an infectious personality. Everything he does is full speed.” As we sit two months away from the 2025 season, the Overshown energy has filled AT&T Stadium in Texas.

ESPN surveyed league executives, coaches, and scouts, with research and film study assistance from ESPN NFL analyst Matt Bowen, for all positions. On July 15, Jeremy Fowler released the LB list. And DeMarvion Overshown was ranked 8th after just 12 starts in the league and an injury-ridden past.

The analyst dropped a nugget that should matter: “The Cowboys could get a major lift if Overshown returns to form. Multiple scouts remain high on his upside.” In 2024 alone, he recorded 90 tackles (56 solo), 5 sacks, 4 pass deflections, 1 interception, 1 forced fumble, and 1 fumble recovery. He even led the top 10 in average distance run on tackles (18.9 yards).

It’s not new to him. Overshown was a sideline-to-sideline missile at Texas, 96 tackles and 10 TFLs in his senior year. He played like a linebacker possessed, yet with the instincts of a safety. Dallas needs exactly that. You don’t win playoff games in January without guys who can chase down Jalen Hurts, cover Deebo Samuel, or blow up screens on third-and-5. Overshown can do all three.

Cowboys defense in jeopardy amid DeMarvion Overshown’s recovery

Micah Parsons showed up for June’s mandatory minicamp, but there was a quiet distance; he was present but didn’t practice with the team. That’s a deliberate message. Brian Schottenheimer noted Parsons was expected to return for camp, but the lack of on-field reps speaks volumes. It’s a power play wrapped in professionalism. Moreover, the franchise remains uncertain about the contract extension.

It’s chess. And Parsons knows his next deal will reset the market. Injuries across the board have the secondary looking shaky. Shavon Revel remains on IR, knee still a question mark. Trevon Diggs, healing from another ACL surgery, is likely to miss Week 1. DeMarvion Overshown is also doubtful after his latest knee surgery. That lineup vacuum puts immense pressure on Parsons. He’s not just rushing quarterbacks, he’s rushing to keep a leaky defense afloat.

Cowboys brass have spent $7.4 million to shore up linebacker depth, a hedge amid Overshown’s unknown return. But the real story is cap space vs cap expectations. Parsons could earn up to $40 million/year. That figure isn’t just compensation, it’s a statement. Does Dallas want to double down on a player who’s holding the line physically and emotionally? Or will the ink dry too late?

All signs point to a crossroads. If Parsons holds firm, and health evaporates around him, Dallas’s defense could open the season gaping. But if management moves fast, locks him in, and gets a roster healthy enough for real competition, we could be looking at the NFC contender they promise to be. For now, Parsons is the bellwether. No reps in practice, and status uncertain.