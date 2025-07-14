Cowboys Report: Dak Prescott’s Teammate Threatens Eagles DT After Training in Rain

Philly has stars everywhere, but one name gives the rest of the NFC East nightmares: Jalen Carter. The Eagles’ young defensive tackle doesn’t just play the game, he wrecks it. Whether it’s dominating the trenches or tossing linemen aside like they’re nothing, he makes quarterbacks panic—including Dak Prescott. Chris Jones, the Chiefs‘ All-Pro, put it best: “He’s a physical specimen, he’s strong, physical, he’s an unorthodox player. He can take over a game at any moment.” But someone in the Lone Star State is circling Week 1 on his calendar—and he’s coming for Carter.

Now, before we get to the smoke, let’s talk about why Carter’s that guy. He’s already All-Pro in just Year 2. Only Jones had more total pressures than him—85 to Carter’s 73. That’s not just effort, that’s dominance. With 21 QB hits and 6.5 sacks over 19 games, his 11.4% pressure rate shows why he’s the anchor of The City of Brotherly Love’s front seven.

Still, it’s not just numbers. Carter is the Eagles’ workhorse. He rarely leaves the field—logging 84% of defensive snaps across the season. In eight games, he crossed the 90% mark. And during Philly’s playoff push, he went full throttle, only taking a breather during the NFC title game blowout. But with all eyes on 2025, Carter’s workload might not be the only thing wearing him down.

Because now, the Cowboys’ left tackle Tyler Guyton has entered the chat. The rookie’s not only grinding in the rain, but he’s also throwing hands—literally—adding MMA to his routine. One NFL insider even dropped this bombshell: “Guys like Jalen Carter cry when you get physical with them. Guyton gonna give that punk a real reason to cry week one. Believe that.”

However, Guyton’s rookie season wasn’t easy. In 15 games—with 11 starts—he gave up 6 sacks and 26 QB pressures in 668 snaps. Penalties and inconsistency saw him benched a few times. But if Dak Prescott and Cowboys Nation want to punch back in 2025, Guyton’s leap could be the spark they desperately need.

Tyler Guyton & the Cowboys stuck between potential and pressure

So while it wasn’t a flawless offseason for America’s Team, the Dallas Cowboys did enough to quiet most of the outside noise. The George Pickens trade helped. A couple roster tweaks helped even more. And for a minute there, it felt like the offensive concerns had been patched up.

But heading into Oxnard, two big question marks still linger—who starts at running back, and whether Tyler Guyton can finally lock down the left tackle spot. The backfield has bodies—Javonte Williams, Miles Sanders, and rookie Jaydon Blue are all in the mix. Still, when it comes to protecting Dak Prescott’s blindside, the Cowboys are betting everything on their 2024 first-rounder taking a serious step forward.

Now, in fairness, Guyton didn’t have the smoothest rookie ride. He looked sharp in camp but hit a wall once the season began. He struggled with consistency, penalties, and a few knocks that sidelined him. That led to breakdowns across the offensive line, which didn’t help either Prescott or Cooper Rush. Still, he’s been showing the right mindset lately. “He’s saying and doing all the right things heading into his sophomore campaign,” one team insider noted.

Yet the truth is, Dallas didn’t bring in a safety net this offseason. No fallback plan if Guyton doesn’t pan out—though Asim Richards is reportedly turning heads. If the Cowboys want to make noise in 2025, their entire offensive success could fall on the shoulders of his development from year one into year two. And right now, that’s a pretty heavy load.