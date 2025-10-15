Cowboys Rookie Jaydon Blue Faces Benching After Veteran’s Return Announcement

The Dallas Cowboys fans were elated at the idea of Jaydon Blue making his debut in Week 5 against the New York Jets. However, the RB’s first two NFL games missed the mark. He didn’t do much in his debut, carrying the ball four times for seven yards. And in the game against the Carolina Panthers, it was a clunker of a performance.

Dallas had to depend on Blue because of KaVontae Turpin’s foot injury. He missed the last two games. But with his recovery on track and Blue impressing no one, the future calls for changes to be made, and if Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones is to be believed, that will happen sooner than later.

During his quick segment on the ‘105.3 The Fan‘, Jones shared a recovery timeline for Turpin, CeeDee Lamb, and rookie guard Tyler Booker. “Yeah, I think they have a chance,” Jones said. “Certainly, at the end of last week, we felt really good. And we’ll see what the week brings, that they were going to be able to start working in and see if they would be able to go.

“All three of them: Booker, CeeDee, and Turpin. So, we’ll see what this week brings and, hopefully, they’ll have the opportunity to be able to play.”

If they return in Week 7 against the Washington Commanders, Blue might have to take a step back.

But things don’t end here. If we look at Wednesday’s practice report, every player on the team’s 53-man roster was, at the very least, a limited participant. This includes Turpin, Lamb, and Booker.

Turpin’s comeback means Blue might be pushed aside on special teams. However, with Miles Sanders on injured reserve, there’s still some hope that Blue gets more touches on offense. That being said, let us not forget that fellow rookie Phil Mafah is also set to return to practice soon, adding another competitor to the mix. So, the Cowboys’ backfield looks crowded with several injured players returning this week, and the pressure is on Blue to step up.

Blue’s first taste of NFL action has been a mixed bag. He has the speed and quickness to be a weapon. But so far, the production hasn’t matched the hype. However, let us also be fair. There isn’t a large enough sample size to write him off just yet. We will have to wait and watch what the future holds for him.

For now, though, it looks like Turpin is ready to return. Jerry Jones, too, sounded positive about it.

Jerry Jones’ KaVontae Turpin update!

Earlier this week, Jerry Jones shed some light on the player’s return on ‘105.3 The Fan’. He said, “Without being doctor here and without the benefit of a week of practice, we are thumbs up on all. It’s looking good, but that’s just it, you gotta have a week of practice.”

Turpin’s health looks promising. But the final call depends on how well he gets through practice during the week.

His injury has been a significant blow to the Cowboys’ offensive and special teams strategy. The speedster recorded 11 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in just four games before his foot injury sidelined him.

Add in 23 rushing yards and his dangerous kick return skills, and you get a key multidimensional threat who can flip field position and spark big plays.

So, these positive updates about him would come as a relief to quarterback Dak Prescott, who has performed admirably despite missing Turpin, Lamb, and Booker. Even without his key offensive weapons, Prescott totaled 261 yards and three touchdowns in a 30-27 loss to the Panthers.

The Cowboys’ offense is still one of the league’s best, averaging 387.5 yards per game. Turpin’s return should bolster that even further, while the defense continues to struggle. What do you think?

