Cowboys Rumors: $5.3B Franchise to Steal Micah Parsons From Jerry Jones After Trade Demand

“Unfortunately, I no longer want to be here.” You know how every team has that one guy you think is never going to leave? Micah Parsons was supposed to be that guy. And when things start to shake, the front office usually does everything it can to keep that guy happy and in place. But yeah… seems like Jerry Jones missed the memo on that one, and the days aren’t far when Parsons might wear another gear for his upcoming years.

After months of dragging this saga, those non-so-subtle public jabs from Jerry saying, “He’s (Parsons) gotta fit in with what’s in the best interest of the team,” Micah Parsons has officially submitted a trade request. And of course, we can’t blame him either. After all, the man has shown his loyalty to the team since 2021. But while the sides are playing the blame game, there is one team that’s peeking in through the door.

If you had to make a guess on Parsons’ next potential landing spot, some would probably say the Steelers. And they are absolutely right. It just makes perfect sense. Why? Well, because Micah said it so. He said that he’d be interested in playing for the Steelers if he ever left Dallas. Well, the time can finally come.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Yes, Parsons was on track to be a Cowboys legend, be he is Pennsylvania through and through. Born in Harrisburg, made his name at Penn State, and he’s never been shy about where his heart is. He’s shown love for Pittsburgh more than once, and earlier this year, he even said, “If I ever returned home… it was going with Pittsburgh. I mess with Mike Tomlin the long way.” He said this back in February. And now that he has officially put in the trade request, this quote takes on a whole other meaning.

The man had posted 52.5 sacks in four seasons, earning four straight Pro Bowl selections and two First-Team All-Pro nods. The man is 26, probably hasn’t even reached his ceiling yet. So yeah, this feeling might be mutual. Steelers, or any other team (that can afford him), will jump at the opportunity of signing arguably the best DE in the league. The best part? The Steelers can afford him.

Despite the TJ Watt and DK Metcalf extensions, the Steelers are still sitting on a comfy $19 million in cap space heading into 2025. That’s more than enough wiggle room to handle Micah Parsons’ projected $24 million cap hit. In other words… if he ever did want to come home, the money wouldn’t be a problem.

And looking at it from a sporting perspective, it would cause havoc. This isn’t some hometown comeback dream; there’s real logic behind it. Imagine Parsons lining up opposite TJ Watt. We’re talking one of the most dominant edge duos the league’s ever seen. It’s the perfect match. It’s almost funny because TJ Watt’s $123 million extension has reset the market, and Jerry Jones wasn’t willing to match (or exceed) that. It’ll be interesting to see how the two pair out. But the Steelers need to move quickly. Because the demand? It’s real.

The messy Parsons-Cowboys breakup sparked a nationwide demand

When Micah Parsons said, “I no longer want to be here,” it wasn’t just some emotional outburst. That was a statement. A full-on challenge to the Cowboys’ front office. It was Parsons calling out the system, loud and clear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Parsons didn’t hold back, calling out the Cowboys for trying to negotiate without his agent present. He felt disrespected, especially with all the mixed messages floating around about his injury history (even though he just missed 4 games last season). Jerry Jones? He doubled down, brushing it off as “just part of the negotiation” and flat-out saying Parsons isn’t going anywhere. Well, look how that turned out.

via Imago MINNEAPOLIS, MN – NOVEMBER 20: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on November 20, 2022, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN.Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 20 Cowboys at Vikings Icon2022112015

The fallout was fast and loud. CeeDee Lamb, Trevon Diggs, and a bunch of other teammates swapped out their profile pics on X to show love for Parsons. They’re riding with the guy, not Terry. Even legends like Dez Bryant and JJ Watt jumped in, openly calling out Jerry Jones for how he’s handling the whole thing. So yeah, it was messy. To say the least.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Meanwhile, teams around the league are already circling. And of course, the Steelers come popping up. Pittsburgh’s been a consistent name in the trade odds for Parsons, and they’ve got the best chance at landing him. Sure, it’s a little tight after those heavy extensions, but if anyone can make it work, it’s Omar Khan.

Yeah, other teams are in the mix, as it’s Micah Parsons on the market. The Bills, Bears, and even the Jets have been thrown around. But let’s be honest: nobody fits like Pittsburgh. There’s the hometown connection, the chance to line up next to TJ Watt, and a defensive-minded culture that’s built for a player like Parsons. And the fact that he wants to be here? That’s pretty much all it takes!