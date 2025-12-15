Cowboys Star Risks Severe Punishment Over Justin Jeferson Incident vs Vikings

The Dallas Cowboys – Minnesota Vikings Week 15 game became heated during the second quarter. While the star receiver Justin Jefferson was at the center, the league might fine the Cowboys’ cornerback Caelen Carson for crossing the line.

At the 3:07 mark in the second quarter, on 1st & 10 play at Dallas 21, both players were involved in a heated struggle. Carson threw a punch at Jefferson, who tried to fight back before the safety Markquese Bell saw them, ran and stopped Carson. But the referee spotted and flagged the play. It cost the Cowboys 10 yards for unnecessary roughness, setting up 1st & 10 play at Dallas 11 line. The league might also impose a financial fine on the player.

According to the NFL, the league could fine a player $12,172 for the first offense for striking, kicking, tripping, and kneeing under player safety rules. It jumps to $17,968 on the second offense. The league has fined many players this season for such violations.

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey punched back the Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who spat on him. The league took action on Ramsey and fined him $14,491. However, the league will investigate the Justin Jefferson- Caelen Carson incident before making any decision.

Earlier in the season, the Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown was fined $12,172 for punching the Washington Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne in the Week 10 game. However, in both cases, the league suspended Chase and Payne for one game for instigating the rival players. It will definitely check if Jefferson did something like that.

While many fans wanted America’s Team to bench Carson, they kept playing him even after wide receiver Jordan Addison outpaced him on a crucial play.

Justin Jefferson’s teammate hands a reality check to the Cowboys

Before the Vikings’ matchup, everyone was curious to see if they would play the cornerback Trevon Diggs. But head coach Brian Schottenheimer clearly said that they need total confidence in his full health. So, the Cowboys were playing with a depleted defense.

At the 12:08 mark in the second quarter, on a 3rd & 8 play at Minnesota 38 line, quarterback JJ McCarthy threw the ball deep. Carson was covering Addison, but he couldn’t stay focused. It gave the receiver plenty of time to run ahead towards the end zone. He caught the ball on the run and kept marching forward. While Carson caught him from behind, Addison’s 58-yard play set them up for a 1st & goal play, which the Vikes later converted into a touchdown.

Carson has played six games in the 2025 season and recorded 8 tackles (seven solo) and two defended passes. However, Justin Jefferson is the hot property of the league. The issue here is the reputation of the league. Roger Goodell & co. want to make the NFL without the required game violence and make it safe for young children to watch and enjoy.

Well, they can breathe easy as fines will get rolled out by next week.