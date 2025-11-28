Cowboys’ Star Had Strong Words for Patrick Mahomes After Chiefs Lose on Thanksgiving

While the Cowboys were training for their Thanksgiving game against the Chiefs, one person in particular waited for Patrick Mahomes. He had seen Showtime’s impact during the Texas Tech days and sang high praises of the Chiefs quarterback after defeating them 31-28.

“A great guy,” Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown first said. “It’s always a blessing when you got a guy like that out of East Texas putting on like he put on. You hear kids talking about it all the time when you go back home, ‘I want to be like Patrick.’ I talked about hawking him down and getting him down, but it’s out of respect.”

Overshown played college football for the Texas Longhorns, while Mahomes had played earlier for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. The Showtime left an everlasting impact on Texas college football. He came in as a backup quarterback, but led the country in yards per game (421), passing yards (5,052), total offense (5,312), points responsible for (318), and total touchdowns (53) in the 2016-2017 season, winning the Sammy Baugh Trophy.

The quarterback even dabbled in baseball in college. But has shifted his focus solely to football ever since the Chiefs drafted him in the first round (tenth overall) of the 2017 NFL Draft. But he hasn’t played much against America’s Team.

Overshown’s compliments of Mahomes are backed by the history books with Mahomes being the fastest QB to reach the fastest to reach 10,000, 20,000, and 30,000 passing yards. Notably, he is also the quickest to get 100, 200, and 250 passing touchdowns in NFL history. Adding to this, the Chiefs QB has started two games against the Cowboys in his NFL career and has a 50% winning record.

Overshown missed the first nine weeks while recovering from a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL injury he suffered last year. Since his return, the Cowboys have won all three games. But even he accepted Mahomes’ greatness wholeheartedly and called him “one of the best to ever do it.” Winning three Super Bowls in eight seasons is not an ordinary task. What makes it even more impressive is winning the MVP award in all three Super Bowls.

Yet, the Chiefs are facing hurdles this year. They slipped to third position in the AFC West and ninth in the AFC playoff picture. The loss to the Cowboys will hurt them.

Patrick Mahomes & co. lose again

This is the Chiefs’ fourth loss of the year, with a point difference of three or fewer points. It demonstrates that they are struggling. Patrick Mahomes & co. started the game well, taking a seven-point lead in the first quarter. But the Cowboys took a 17-14 lead by halftime, winning 31-28 as the final whistle blew.

Overshown also had 6 tackles (2 solo), but he helped others to put pressure on the Chiefs. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney sacked Mahomes twice, and linebacker Dante Fowler Jr. also recorded one sack. America’s Team went one up in the NFC with their sixth win of the 2025 season. The leaders performed at their best level.

While the Chiefs QB completed 23 of 34 passes for 261 passing yards and four touchdowns, Dak Prescott had a splendid game with 27 passes completed of 39 for 320 passing yards with two scores and one interception. The loss doesn’t diminish Patrick Mahomes’ greatness, yet it has made their playoff path much harder now. Can Mahomes lead his team to another victory over the Dallas Cowboys?