Cowboys Star Pens Emotional Message as Brian Schottenheimer’s Defense Hit With Double Injury Blow

The Dallas Cowboys’ improbable playoff push just hit a wall of harsh reality. But besides that, for a player on the fringe of the roster, every snap is a battle. For Cowboys safety Juanyeh Thomas, that battle just moved from the field to a fight for his health and future.

Brian Schottenheimer confirmed on Friday that Juanyeh Thomas will not play again this season. Soon after, Thomas spoke for himself. And he did not hold back.

“Year 4…. The Year of ups N downs with life and my health…I never imagined my season being cut short. But I serve a GOD that works in mysterious ways. For the past 2 months, I’ve questioned “Why me?”, but instead I should of asked “Why NOT me”… Ain’t scratched the surface yet; but im clawing for greatness… Wherever the road may end, trust me this is an awakening,” he wrote on Instagram.

Thomas has been on the reserve/non-football illness list since Nov. 11. Migraines stopped his season cold, and at just 25, his focus must now shift entirely to a recovery on which his future depends. Before signing with any team this offseason, those health issues must be handled. Free agency time is coming fast, and teams will ask questions.

Still, Thomas gave the Cowboys solid minutes when available. He finished with 14 solo tackles and 12 assists in just seven games. Beyond stats, he carried weight in the locker room. Also, his message hits deep.

Thomas paused to remember teammate Marshawn Kneeland, who died on Nov. 6. The loss clearly left a mark.

“To Marshawn, I love you brotha, forever and always … Lastly, to all my people, take care of yourself mentally, God Loves you and so do I…#LL94 #1Way.”

However, it isn’t the only injury issue the Cowboys are dealing with. Other names might hurt Schottenheimer’s remaining playoff chances, too.

Brian Schottenheimer’s defense suffers another injury, excluding Juanyeh Thomas

The Cowboys took a gut punch on Friday, as Brian Schottenheimer’s defense lost a pillar. All-Pro corner DaRon Bland is done for the season with a left foot injury. The head coach did not sugarcoat it.

“This was a lingering one,” Schottenheimer said. “At the end of the day, when we got it imaged, it was like, ‘OK, there’s something there.’ That’s why we’re doing it.”

Bland already missed 10 games last season after surgery on the same left foot. Now the problem is back. Doctors have again suggested surgery. However, Bland is not rushing it. Instead, he is getting a second opinion. The goal is to make the right call now, get healthy, and aim for a full return in 2026, not a rushed comeback.

And it does not stop there. When you add Juanyeh Thomas to the list, this becomes a double blow for the Cowboys, with two defensive contributors now gone for the season.

At the same time, more names sit in limbo. Starting left tackle Tyler Guyton will miss his fourth straight game. A high ankle sprain keeps him sidelined again. So, the line shuffle continues.

Meanwhile, another big call is coming fast. The Cowboys must decide about Trevon Diggs. Either he rejoins the 53-man roster or his season ends on injured reserve. With Bland expected to land on IR, the door is open. Diggs practiced and now sits as questionable for Sunday. Everything hinges on how strongly he finishes the week.

Finally, the injury report stays crowded. CeeDee Lamb fought through illness, missed midweek practices, but returned Friday. Others are less lucky. Josh Butler, Payton Turner, and Phil Mafah remain questionable and are not expected to play. Caelen Carson also carries a questionable tag. According to a team source, his status will probably come down to game time.