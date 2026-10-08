Cowboys Suffer Triple Injury Blow Before Buccaneers Clash

Just four days after their Week 4 34-30 win against the Houston Texans, the Dallas Cowboys are set to play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at AT&T Stadium. But three Cowboys starters have already been ruled ‘Out’ ahead of Dallas’ Week 5 matchup, leaving the team with triple injury concerns. Besides those three, two more have been listed as ‘Questionable to play’.

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According to the Cowboys’ Week 5 Injury Report, cornerback Cobie Durant and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown, both of whom sustained hamstring strains in Week 2 and Week 1, respectively, will remain inactive for Dallas’ Thursday Night Football matchup. Neither defensive player participated in practice on Wednesday.

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Rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham will start for the fourth week in a row in place of Overshown. Meanwhile, the Cowboys filled the gap created by Durant’s absence by trading with the Pittsburgh Steelers to add Joey Porter Jr. to the roster.

But it isn’t just the defensive unit’s starting lineup that has been depleted by injuries. Offensive tackle Drew Shelton also suffered a hamstring injury during the Week 4 game, where he played one snap on offense and one on special teams. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer cited the tackle’s status as “week to week”.

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But considering he did not participate in Wednesday’s practice, he has been marked as ‘Out’ for this week at the very least. According to the team’s depth chart, Tyler Guyton will have more responsibilities against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this week.

Dallas’ offense also lost left guard Tyler Smith before the season even began, to a thumb injury Smith sustained during joint practice with the New Orleans Saints back in August. The Cowboys guard needed surgery to rectify the ligament damage he suffered and was put on Injured Reserve.

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However, he participated in Wednesday’s practice for the first time since his surgery, suggesting that he might be ready to make a return soon. For now, Smith has been marked ‘Questionable to Play’ in the team’s injury report this week.

Wide receiver Jonathan Mingo might also be unavailable to play this Thursday, as reports revealed that he is down with an illness, preventing him from attending practice this week.

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Week 4 was also the stage for one incident involving quarterback Dak Prescott. Prescott sustained a laceration in his throwing hand in the second quarter of the game, during a play that resulted in an intentional grounding penalty. Another player accidentally stepped on Prescott’s hand, the cleat causing minor bleeding and swelling.

But thankfully for the team, the QB was cleared to return to the game after getting evaluated by sideline medical staff. Prescott went on to record 335 yards and one game-winning touchdown.

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What Does The Buccaneers’ Week 5 Lineup Look Like?

The Bucs are also missing four starters from their lineup, including quarterback Baker Mayfield, who dislocated his thumb during Week 3. Undrafted rookie Jalon Daniels started at quarterback in Week 4, but failed to impress fans.

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The Tampa Bay team is also missing three more defensive players, including linebacker SirVocea Dennis, cornerback Benjamin Morrison, and safety Antoine Winfield Jr. Dennis suffered an ankle and foot injury while Winfield Jr. sustained a rib fracture during their Week 4 matchup against the Green Bay Packers.

Morrison, on the other hand, began experiencing quad issues at practice ahead of the Week 4 game. The CB, who has a history of being injury-prone, will remain out for the Week 5 matchup against Dallas.

Week 5 will be crucial for both Dallas and Tampa Bay, since both teams entered the season struggling to find their footing. While Dallas is trying to add another win to their 2-2 record, the Bucs are still struggling to get their first win of the season.