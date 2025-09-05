Cowboys Throw Matt Eberflus Under the Bus After Jalen Hurts & Eagles Grab Week 1 Victory

Way back in February, Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus had dropped a simple yet bold verdict for the 2025 season. “Pretty simple: We will take the ball away. That’s what we will do. We will stop the run, and we want to make exciting plays for our football team.” But with the regular season’s first heartbreak under their belt, Dallas knows exactly what went wrong. Facing the Eagles’ offense, Dallas’ run defense faltered, and all the promises made earlier in the offseason came to a standstill as Jalen Hurts’ squad tore open the defense. Now, there are no excuses for Eberflus.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Dallas woke up to headlines and heated locker room whispers, the sting of a 24-20 defeat amplified by the disconnection between offseason promises and on-field reality. As Tommy Yarrish shared on the official Cowboys website, “Matt Eberflus’ attack front defense is meant for the front four defensive linemen to get up the field and make plays in the backfield both in the run and pass defense game.”

But this defense collapsed under pressure as the Eagles ran wild for 158 yards. Jalen Hurts contributed 63 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries. As Yarrish added, “Things got difficult for Dallas to defend when Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts got outside the pocket and into some running room.” That may have summed up the stormy night Dallas faced in Philly.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The loss quickly morphed into a referendum on Eberflus’ early tenure. In a city starved for playoff relevance, the Cowboys were left searching for answers. Eberflus has joined to fix these problems, and in the very first game, Dallas had deja vu of gaps missed, tackles slipped, and stars handed off to the opposition. It wasn’t just Hurts who seemed unstoppable to Dallas, though. Even Saquon Barkley mowed through coverage to gain 60 yards. Yarrish’s verdict was inescapable: “There is still work to do in the run defense for Eberflus and company.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The undertone around Dallas was less about patience and more about urgency and skepticism. That skepticism intensified as Philly’s OL bullied Dallas D, and the adjustments never came. Hurts exposed Eberflus’ aggressive system for its lack of adaptability. The Cowboys were supposed to take the ball away and stop the run. Instead, they played like the defense believers expected.

Jerry Jones voiced what everyone was thinking. “We stepped up in the second half on defense. Didn’t quite get it done, didn’t quite get it in the first half. – I’m sorry, though, that we lost the game… We had a big advantage to step up here and beat the world champ in this first game.”

AD

At halftime, even HC Brian Schottenheimer took shots at the defense and made his demands clear. “We’ve got to tackle better, No. 1. And our rush lane discipline is not good enough. We’ve got to get that cleaned up.” And from the looks of it, that worked… a little.

Matt Eberflus’ system makes a comeback after a rocky start

After the thunderstorm delay in the third quarter, the Cowboys’ defense came out with renewed intensity and focus. They tightened their ranks against the Eagles’ offense. The suffocating pressure that had been absent in the first half began showing up as the defense responded to the challenge of containing a dynamic and elusive Jalen Hurts. While the early game had showcased the Eagles’ ability to expose Dallas’ run defense and scramble lanes, the Cowboys adapted well in the second half to stem the tide, limiting big plays and forcing Philadelphia into crucial stops.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The rain delay seemed to serve as a reset button – Dallas defenders communicated better, played with increased urgency, and executed with sharper discipline. Eberflus’ system finally clicked as they chipped away at the Eagles’ drive until pushing them to the first punt of the game. Dallas’ offense and defense seemed to have switched roles at this point. The defense was even sharper going into the fourth quarter, forcing two more punts from the Eagles. But Dallas’ offense responded with spectacular misses and two punts to give the ball back to the birds.

The Cowboys ultimately fell short in the 24-20 thriller. But this late-game defensive push leaves a positive mark on an otherwise tough night. The defensive resurgence in the 3rd quarter could become a blueprint for how this unit can build momentum and confidence moving forward. For all the offseason hype and early-season disappointment, Dallas’ defense after the break showed that the fight is far from over. The season has begun, and the real test now is sustaining that energy and execution every week. From the first quarter itself, if possible.