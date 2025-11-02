Cowboys Trade News: $36M Micah Parsons Replacement Identified Amid Jerry Jones Controversy

Something big is brewing at the Star. With the November 4 trade deadline coming in hot, the Dallas Cowboys are still looking for a player to plug their defense. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones had already hinted that the linebacker position needs to be better. And as it turns out, that fix could come from the Cincinnati Bengals‘ veteran linebacker Logan Wilson.

Wilson, who signed a $36 million contract extension with the Bengals back in 2023, finds himself on the bench in Cincy. His spot was notably taken by the team’s rookie linebacker Barrett Carter. Wilson formally requested a trade, and the phone calls began pouring in. As Brandon Loree from Blogging the Boys writes on X, some of those calls are coming from Dallas as well.

“Teams that have expressed some interest in [Logan] Wilson are the Bills, Cowboys, and Colts, sources told ESPN.”

Ever since star linebacker Micah Parsons was traded to the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys’ defensive identity has been in turmoil. Parsons’ absence has affected Dallas far beyond the usual stat lines. Not only is the team struggling with its pass rush, bleeding yards and points, but its locker room is without a vocal defensive leader, a role that Parsons helped fill.

Enter: Logan Wilson.

Wilson, now in his 6th year, brings plenty of experience. 104 tackles last season, and 135 the year before, cemented his role on the field. Off the field, he’s one of the team captains for the Bengals. If he joins the Cowboys, he could soon become the leader Dallas’ secondary so desperately needs.

But if the Buffalo Bills and the Indianapolis Colts are also lined up with their offers, it’ll be interesting to see what Dallas offers for Logan Wilson. The cost won’t be cheap, and it’s not just about the salary. Dallas might have to shell out a mid-round pick, maybe throw in a player. Jerry Jones has to weigh the future versus fixing things right now. Will Jerry be inclined to make a move, though? His latest comments have, once again, sparked a heated debate among the Cowboys Nation. Does Jerry Jones want to make his team better, or is he too fixated on oil fortunes?

Jerry Jones’ priorities in question amid trade deadline

While Dallas was talking trades, Jones had his eye on a $100 billion oil deal with Comstock Resources. Football apparently slid down to second place. As he noted in a recent interview with The Wall Street Journal, with the valuation he sees in natural gas, this investment takes priority over fixing his team.

“There’s $100 billion present value with gas out there. – That’s why I’m talking to you on the telephone rather than trying to fix our defense with the Dallas Cowboys.”

Outrage (quite naturally) followed this statement. With the team going 3-4-1 into Week 9, and the trade deadline peeking just beyond that, Jones faces a host of criticism. Even the legendary quarterback who helped shape the ’90s dynasty, Troy Aikman, aired his frustration about this.

“It doesn’t reflect well,” Aikman noted recently. “I mean there’s not another general manager in the NFL or in any sport for that matter that would make that comment in light of what’s happening with the team. … I can certainly understand the frustration by Cowboys fans.”

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones tried to calm things down. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, he noted Jerry doesn’t spend all his time trying to hammer out a deal. But that doesn’t mean the owner isn’t all-in with his team.

“I just think it was taken out of context. … We’re extensively working on trades. … No one is more dedicated to working and has a passion for the game and the Cowboys than Jerry.”

At the time, this statement did little to soothe the fuming fanbase. But then there’s the update surrounding Logan Wilson. It seems the team’s certainly making the calls and trying to find defensive help before the trade door shuts. Whether Wilson suits up for the Cowboys or Jerry Jones brings in someone else to help the team, it won’t be long before a move is made. Who’s it going to be? Let us know your thoughts on who could shore up the secondary best at this point.