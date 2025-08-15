Cowboys Training Camp Roundup: Best Highlights, Top Performers & Who Will Play vs. Ravens

Something was different this August. The Cowboys’ camp wasn’t just the typical clang of shoulder pads or the calls echoing across the field. There was an unyielding current pulsing through every drill, every breakaway run, every sideline huddle. As the Cowboys wrapped up their final days in Oxnard and pointed their compass home before a preseason showdown with the Ravens, one question hung in the air. Who, from this crucible of talent, will rise to define the next Cowboys season?

For nearly a month, the Cowboys’ roster hopefuls and veterans pushed through humid afternoons and high-stakes reps. The mission? To leave a final, indelible mark. It wasn’t just about roster spots, though. In HC Brian Schottenheimer’s first training camp at the helm, every session became a litmus test for a team determined to shake off past disappointments and assert itself anew in the NFC. The quest for momentum has finally reached critical mass, and having started the preseason on the wrong side of victory, the next moves could define it all.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Brian Schottenheimer’s stamp and the rhythm of change

Schottenheimer’s debut Oxnard tour checked all the boxes of owner Jerry Jones. It wasn’t just about the relative health of the roster, but also about the tone Schotty set among his players. As Jones spoke to reporters after the final padded practice, his words carved out a neat summary for the weeks spent in Oxnard. “I think overall the tempo with camp… give Brian Schottenheimer his due there to have that, and I’m looking forward to Saturday night.”

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 2 AD

Schottenheimer’s insistence on living in the moment, reflected in one of his addresses to the team, became a grounding mantra as the finish line approached. “We need to be present. We need to stay in the moment.” This laser-sharp focus was vital. With stars like Micah Parsons navigating contract heartbreaks and injury setbacks to key contributors, the camp was as much a lesson in adaptation as it was in grit.

The results were visible in the competitive, high-tempo sessions punctuated by defensive dominance and moments of offensive brilliance. Dak Prescott, poised and efficient behind center, flashed signature accuracy over the last week. His best throw, an arching sideline bullet to George Pickens, earned sideline fist-bumps and social buzz.

Still, balance was the name of the game. The QBs were under constant pressure. The defense wasn’t content with supporting roles. On August 13, Sam Williams intercepted Prescott and delivered a play that could’ve easily been a pick-6. The day before, August 12th, also found Malik Hooker with an interception while DB Zion Childress took first-team reps as a nickel corner. The message was clear: this was a unit hungry for playmaking.

Rising stars and breakout moments

Training camp is a land of opportunity, and few seized it like rookie RB Phil Mafah. The Clemson product saved his best for last, ripping off a series of impressive breakaway runs in the final padded practice, even as the staff rotated backs to test their depth chart assumptions. Mafah’s strong finish didn’t go unnoticed; what began as a long shot to make the roster now seems like a legitimate contest for meaningful reps this preseason.

Traeshon Holden made waves with his one-handed catch early in the camp. But it wasn’t just a one-off highlight. Throughout camp, he has carried that momentum and also shown a flash of what he can do against the Rams in their preseason opener.

Rookie RB Jaydon Blue’s camp injury setback hurt his stock. But before the bone bruise in his heel, he had been steadily coming off as a roster contender. Even Schotty noted at one point, “He’s got some juice. There’s a tempo to how he plays. He’s learning fast, and you can see him getting more comfortable each day.”

via Imago Jaydon Blue, Dallas Cowboys, Credits: Instagram @jaydonblue_

Special teams ace Marquese Bell made the most of his opportunities, stepping into a larger role on defense after rehabbing from a season-ending shoulder injury in 2024. Bell’s camp highlight was a soaring pick off backup QB Joe Milton III and a bone-jarring tackle on Jonathan Mingo. As Tommy Yarrish put it, “Will Brian Schottenheimer like that a guy got on the ground? No, but he will like if Bell can play like that against opposing teams.”

Marshawn Kneeland has been redefining the defensive interior for Dallas. He’s shown promise as a pass rusher and proven grit as an edge defender. Throughout camp, he has been putting the pressure in all the right places. As Patrick Walker noted of camp, “On Wednesday, he was moved inside to near 1-tech and, on one play that really stood out, decimated a double team that forced Dak Prescott to abandon the pocket on an eventual broken play.”

Tyler Smith’s been dropping in and out of camp because of his knee injury. But every time he has been at camp, he has made his presence felt. On Wednesday, he made highlights, opening up routes for Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders. If he can remain healthy, he should be able to pave the way for his third Pro-Bowl nod this season.

KaVontae Turpin has been stepping into a bigger role this season. He’s not just making splashes with his plays, but he’s also mentoring the rookies. As Coach Schottenheimer himself praised Turpin, “We’re going to get him the ball doing different things. Kudos to him, my first year as a coordinator, he could not handle all the things mentally that we’re doing with him now. It’s kind of fun for me because I see him coaching Josh Kelly, that’s how well he’s mastered what we’re doing. Game Changer.”

Kaiir Elam has been the standout cornerback throughout camp. He is perhaps the man with the highest number of picks. The confidence he has shown throughout camp has even caught the HC’s eye as Schotty notes, “He plays the game the right way. He studies, he’s on top of splits, awareness, and relating to receivers based on their splits. – Confidence, man. – He’s getting his hands on the ball.”

The Prescott prism for Dallas’ 2025 offense

The biggest X factor in this camp has been the field stretching wide through the presence of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens. With last season’s injury heartbreaks in the rearview, Prescott has been approaching camp as if it’s already January 2026. While defense was the highlight at the start of the camp, the offense shaped up well throughout August. If you look at Prescott’s completions alone, he ended the camp with a steady streak of improvement. August 12 saw Prescott complete 16 of 22 attempts, while the last day of padded practice on Wednesday saw an uptick: 19 of 23 attempts.

With more options to stretch the field, Prescott’s aerial attacks have become faster, more decisive. As the synergy with Pickens has increased, the two have connected more often. Making leaping catches, sprinting through defenses, Pickens has also been stealing the spotlight for himself at camp. With the Lamb – Prescott – Pickens trio all set to rock the regular season, the expectations go as deep as Prescott can throw.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

On the edge: Who will step up vs. the Ravens?

As Oxnard’s chapter closes, the Cowboys are prepping to face the Ravens with hard choices looming. Joe Milton III is slated to start at QB again this weekend after a solid, if unspectacular, debut against the Rams. When asked if fellow backup Will Grier would take the field, Schottenheimer walked the line between honesty and gamesmanship. As the coach noted, “You never know, He’ll always have a cigarette in hand.”

Following Jaydon Blue’s injury, Schottenheimer’s stance is that of “wait and see.” If he proves to be fit before the preseason match, he might just make his gridiron debut. Speaking of debuts, Tyler Booker is all set to make his first impression this Saturday against the Ravens. Schotty has also noted that Miles Sanders is back in action. But he hasn’t confirmed if we will see Sanders on the field.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Beyond battles for roster security, the narrative extends to a battered depth chart. The Cowboys avoided catastrophic injuries, but with starters like Tyler Guyton nursing bone fractures and others dealing with hamstring tweaks or bruises, the health of the roster remains a subplot as Week 1 vs. the Eagles looms. But Schotty believes the team is prepared. As the coach noted, “The urgency is always high. The urgency doesn’t change. We knew this first game against Philly would show up faster than you always think it does, and so we’re not going to be surprised by it.”

The Cowboys know all too well the chasm between summer promise and autumn reality. But as Oxnard fades into memory, this camp has delivered unmistakable progress. New leaders emerged, old wounds showed signs of healing. In the relentless pursuit of ‘what’s next’, the Ravens test and beyond might just become a season worth remembering.