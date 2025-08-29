Cowboys’ 24YO Fresh Guard Gets Unwelcoming Reaction As Micah Parsons Trade Sparks Fury

And it’s finally over! Micah Parsons is heading to the Packers after signing an eye-watering $47 million per year contract. And instead of a bouquet to woo back a fuming fanbase, the Cowboys showed up with a receipt from the NFC East aisle. Jerry Jones went and claimed 24-year-old guard Trevor Keegan off waivers… from the Eagles—just in time for a Thursday night opener in Philadelphia against, yep, the Eagles. And the fans reacted exactly the way you’d expect them to.

Adam Schefter knew what was going to happen when he posted that Keegan announcement. “Dallas’ way less-heralded move Thursday: Cowboys claimed former Eagles guard Trevor Keegan off waivers,” we wrote. Less-heralded? That’s a kind way of putting it.

But let’s talk logistics first. Standing 6-foot-5 out of Michigan, Keegan was a fifth-round pick by Philly in 2024. He’d even cracked the Eagles’ original 53-man roster this year before finding himself on the waiver wire Wednesday. The man is a two-time All-Big Ten honoree and a cornerstone of Michigan’s Joe Moore Award-winning line that bulldozed its way to the 2023 national championship. Far from a bad move.

But it’s all about the timing. Keegan’s pickup dropped right after the Micah Parsons trade bombshell. To watch your team sign a waived youngster after you watched Parsons rack up 12 sacks in 2024? That’s got to sting.

The fans feel that a big-name player was needed to fill the holes. And that’s fair: Dallas is patching holes in the trenches after waving goodbye to a golden era. Zack Martin walked away in March, and Tyron Smith followed in April. That’s a lot of grown-man snaps to replace. Keegan’s a dart throw for depth, but not the splash fans equate with “we hear you” after moving on from Parsons.

Add in the fact that Keegan only had one regular-season appearance to his name last season, and it makes the move all the more peculiar. And you just know the Cowboys nation made its feelings known.

Fans didn’t give Keegan a typical welcome

Adam could probably see it coming from miles away. That Trevor Keegan announcement pulled in thousands of Cowboys fans who still aren’t over the Parsons departure. “Bro cried when he found out he was going to Dallas,” one fan wrote. And we think it’s safe to assume these were tears of sadness, not joy. Keegan probably thought his move would go under the radar, but the timing made it one of the biggest headlines as we edge closer to week 1.

“So basically it’s even w Micah!” another remarked. Yep, nice work, Jerry. Shipping out a pass-rusher who’s hit double-digit sacks every year of his career and swapping him for a rookie lineman with just a single NFL snap to his name sure balances the scales, doesn’t it?

“He could tell the Cowboys every play the Eagles are running and they still won’t be able to stop them 😂,” another said. As exaggerated as that sounds, that might sadly be the case. Even if Keegan spent the week spilling Philly’s cadence and hand signals, it doesn’t change the reality. Dallas still has to corral Jalen Hurts, and no clipboard intel is slowing him down. And without Micah? Good luck.

“Cowboys making major moves!😂” Yeah, that’s exactly the kind of move you want your team to make after they shipped out the best pass rusher in the league. Right, Cowboys fans? One claimed that he’s a spy. Let’s assume he is one, but we still wouldn’t bet on the Cowboys stopping that O-line.