Cowboys vs. Rams Preseason Opener: The Good, the Bad & the Hopeful in Numbers

The Dallas Cowboys started their preseason against the Los Angeles Rams, a follow-up to their joint practice sessions. The scoreboard was now in play, but the story remained familiar. The Rams dominated early with physical drives that led to easy scores. Dallas showed the same run defense issues from practice, only now they couldn’t lean on the excuse of limited contact. Everyone thought Brian Schottenheimer would turn things around. But the same story unfolded when the numbers flashed 31-21.

But, preseason football is all about finding the brief flashes in between the rust. The Cowboys had a few. Rivaldo Fairweather, an undrafted rookie, didn’t just show up. He caught Joe Milton’s first touchdown as a Cowboy. It wasn’t a flashy deep shot, but a seven-yard corner strike that capped a 73-yard drive and reminded you why teams take swings on UDFAs. Malik Davis? He got a call from the team barely a day before the game, then led the Cowboys in rushing with 63 yards on just seven carries. That’s the definition of ‘ready when called.

Israel Mukuamu’s interception was vintage him, rangy, instinctive, and snatched out of the air like he knew it was coming. It was his fourth preseason pick with Dallas and a reminder that depth in the secondary is real. Traeshon Holden chipped in with the longest play from scrimmage, a 35-yard sideline grab that turned a quiet debut into something worth circling for next week.

But there was also the other side of this coin. The first quarter was a dud. One yard of offense. Six pass plays, no rush attempts. That’s not slow-start territory, that’s stuck in neutral. The defense didn’t help, missing 19 tackles on the night, which is a tough number to read even in a preseason box score. And penalties? Eleven of them, costing 83 yards. Yes, some were the combative type coaches can live with, but back-to-back illegal formations and a bizarre sideline interference flag on CeeDee Lamb? That’s the kind of sloppiness that turns August habits into September problems.

Schottenheimer's debut as a head coach had moments

Schottenheimer’s debut as a head coach had moments, but he summed it up himself, “Not a storybook beginning.” The Rams led wire-to-wire, converting key fourth downs, holding the ball, and keeping Dallas in chase mode all night.

CeeDee Lamb’s team still has hope

Here are a few numbers that stood out during the first preseason game.

28 – That’s how many hours Malik Davis had between signing and suiting up. In that time, he became the team’s most efficient runner (9.0 yards per carry). He’s not Tony Pollard, but he gave them something to think about in the RB3 conversation.

50-50 – The offense was balanced in Schottenheimer’s first game as a playcaller. 148 rushing yards, 149 passing. That’s not the whole story (efficiency matters more than symmetry), but for a team that’s been accused of leaning too hard in one direction, it’s a decent foundation.

4 – Mukuamu’s career preseason interception total after Saturday. He’s a role player who keeps producing in limited windows, exactly the kind of guy you want ready when injuries hit.

35 – Holden’s longest catch of the day, and a play that might keep him in the roster conversation. In a crowded WR room, one explosive rep can stick in a coach’s mind more than a string of routine ones.

The Cowboys didn’t get the win, but wins aren’t the currency in August. It’s reps, adjustments, and figuring out who can help when the games count. In that sense, there’s still plenty left to build on before Baltimore comes to town next week.