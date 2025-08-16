Cowboys vs. Ravens: 6 Dallas Players to Keep an Eye On for Preseason Matchup

The Cowboys’ clash with the Ravens is going to be more than just a preseason tilt. It promises to be the crucible where emerging stars and on-the-bubble hopefuls can force their way into the regular season conversation. In the electric hum of the AT&T Stadium, every snap will double as both an audition and a proving ground for the final roster spots. But if you look closer, there’s a half-dozen Cowboys who aren’t just playing for spots. Instead, they’re aiming to shape the team’s identity when the games really count.

With the preseason spotlight swinging over Arlington, these players could define the night: Phil Mafah, Tyler Booker, Zion Childress, Damone Clark, Mazi Smith, and Rivaldo Fairweather. Here’s why their performances aren’t just preseason trivia, but the Cowboys’ next act.

Tyler Booker: Bringing the edge inside

No rookie’s debut is more anticipated than Tyler Booker’s. Held back in the opener, the offensive guard comes with high hopes and a prove-it mentality. Early on in camp, Booker had turned heads as he noted, “You have to approach every day, every level, with a white-belt mentality. That means you’re at the lowest level and you have to understand that there’s so much more for you to learn.” If he pops, he could anchor the interior line for years. Dallas is giving him the trial by fire against Baltimore’s fronts.

Booker’s tapes from Alabama made scouts drool, and the first-round pick was proof enough of his skills. Still, HC Brian Schottenheimer had noted there was a lot of work to be done for the rookie. “Tyler is kind of hitting that mark where it was a little bit like, ‘Whoa, OK,’ doing some good things, but doing some things that weren’t to the standard.” With Dallas’ line depth struggles from last season, Booker’s rise could stabilize Dak Prescott’s pocket and rejuvenate the run game. Against the Ravens, Booker’s every snap could tip the scales for the line’s makeup… if everything clicks.

Zion Childress: Versatility in the secondary

When preseason snaps start getting thin, it’s the cerebral defenders who earn the staff’s trust. Zion Childress, the former Kentucky safety, is a slot defender, special teamer, and emergency starter. Flipping his undrafted free agent script, he earned first-team reps. Lining up as a nickel corner, he relieved DaRon Bland to pursue a more versatile role. And if Childress’ preseason debut against the Rams is any proof, there’s a lot of power he still has left to display.

Against the Rams, Childress logged 5 solo tackles (6 total). As one analyst put it, “Competing for the slot safety position, Childress made a strong case with his aggressive style and ability to contribute immediately on defense.” Baltimore’s pass-happy backups will test Childress’ instincts and ability to communicate in the backfield even further. A big night, and he becomes a name the faithful hope to see on Sundays.

Phil Mafah: Power back with a point to prove

After years of auditioning backup RBs, Dallas may have found something different in rookie Phil Mafah. He’s a physical runner, built to move the chains and bruise linebackers, a style that promises short-yardage conversions. Having already made a splash against the Rams, he continued to show his skills in the last padded camp session.

He has also been going the extra mile after practice. Even as his teammates left the field, Mafah was still locked in, grinding through individual special teams drills. As Patrick Walker so aptly put it, “Mafah is showing everything you’d need in an impact running back.” A headline moment against Baltimore could mean more snaps, and maybe a bigger role sooner than expected.

Damone Clark: A lot more left to prove

Damone Clark’s rapid rise has been one of training camp’s best stories. But even when he was marked as a camp standout, he couldn’t deliver that old 2023 season shine in the matchup against the Rams. His preseason splash was limited to a single assisted tackle. For Clark, the Ravens matchup will be a proving ground to show he can still flash that elite playmaking from two seasons ago.

via Imago CHARLOTTE, NC – NOVEMBER 19: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Damone Clark 33 during an NFL, American Football Herren, USA football game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Carolina Panthers on November 19, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Photo by John Byrum/Icon Sportswire NFL: NOV 19 Cowboys at Panthers EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon231119262

As Nick Eatman shared the grim stakes, “He wasn’t attacking the ball and winning his coverage battles like we had seen in practices. So for this game, I think it’ll be important to see what Clark can do and it will let us know what kind of depth this team really has at linebacker.”

Mazi Smith: The stakes for a former first-rounder

No one draws more microscope scrutiny than a former first-rounder. After posting a career-best season in 2024, Mazi Smith enters his third NFL season with that old first-round hype. His candid self-assessment after the Rams matchup set the tone for what to expect against the Ravens. “I just didn’t do anything. You gotta do something. I’m a first-round pick. There are expectations and all that. This is my third year.” As Smith brings that mentality to AT&T, a dominant performance could set the tone for Smith to be a bigger difference-maker in the regular season. As Patrick Walker assessed it, “It should be fun to see just how angry Smith plays, completely understanding the pressure he’s up against and what the Cowboys need from him in 2025.”

Rivaldo Fairweather: The wildcard TE

In an offense craving dynamic mismatches, Rivaldo Fairweather is the wild card. Even when the rest of the team struggled against the Rams, Fairweather connected with Joe Milton III for a TD and made a slightly higher spot for himself in the depth chart. With a knack for finding gaps in defenses and making plays, he notably led the team in catches. The task at hand now will be to make that the foundation, and build up stronger, bigger, against the Ravens. With Joe Milton slated as the starter for this matchup, the familiarity should play in Fairweather’s favor. As Nick Eatman highlighted the expectations, “So far so good, but in this game, let’s see if he can build from last week’s game and improve as a catcher and a blocker.”

All of their performances against Baltimore will echo deeper into the depth charts if they can make splashes. If all goes well, they could even raise Dallas’ ambitions for another season of Super Bowl hopes. If you’re tuning in, don’t blink. The Ravens matchup might just be where Dallas discovers its next stars.