Cowboys WR Competition: Notable Name Earns Spot in 53-Man Roster Projection After Falcons Win

This August, the Cowboys’ sideline has looked like a summer talent show just as much as a preseason football game. The starters cheered in baseball caps, and young hopefuls on the edge of the roster fought for their future with every cut, every contested catch, every daring sprint through coverage. For wide receivers on this Cowboys roster, those reps carry the weight of careers, not just highlight reels. But which lesser-known wideouts have made enough noise to belong on the final 53? And whose dream stalls just short of the line?

The Cowboys’ 31-13 preseason victory over the Falcons may have given us a clearer answer. It wasn’t just a box score; it was a battleground for opportunity, particularly among the receivers. And if we break down the WR room to its essentials, few names jump out right off the bat.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The stars who set the standard

We already know who their headliners are. CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens have their names etched in stone on the depth chart. But they’re not just roster locks. They’re the standard-bearers of Dallas’ passing attack. Lamb, a Pro Bowl regular, remains Dak Prescott’s most trusted route runner and one of the league’s deadliest receivers after the catch. Pairing him with the physically imposing Pickens, acquired in one of the Cowboys’ most aggressive roster moves in years, instantly vaulted Dallas into the conversation for having one of the league’s top one-two receiving punches.

via Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 26, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens 3 at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250726_szo_al2_0532

Their presence sets the tone. No matter how muddy the roster decisions become further down the depth chart, the Cowboys’ identity will flow through these two. One technician, one playmaker, both capable of taking over games. But their certainty shines a brighter light on the auditions happening right behind them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Flux beyond Lamb and Pickens

Past Lamb and Pickens, things get a little complicated. Jonathan Mingo’s knee sprain forced him to the IR, leaving temporary breathing room for fringe players. KaVontae Turpin, more known for his return prowess, has flashed enough explosiveness to justify a more versatile role. Questions linger about whether he can handle expanded receiver responsibilities week in and week out, but the coaches remain positive. HC Brian Schottenheimer has called Turpin a “game changer,” and promised a lot more action from him this season: “We’re going to get him the ball doing different things.” For now, he remains as WR3 behind CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

This leaves players like Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, and Jalen Brooks battling not just opponents, but each other. Tolbert’s record makes his case for the roster. He’s coming off a career-best season, having posted 610 receiving yards and 7 touchdowns. Flournoy, a fighter with quick feet and sticky hands, began creeping into conversations thanks to steady practice flashes. Brooks, meanwhile, has leaned into his consistency, understanding that sometimes the path to sticking in Dallas runs through special teams as much as offensive playmaking.

The Falcons game magnified those storylines. With Prescott watching from the sideline, Joe Milton III delivered catchable throws to give those receivers their showcase. It was the type of night where stakes overshadowed stats, where one sideline catch or missed assignment could sway decision-makers.

Flournoy vs. Brooks: a case study in roster survival

Among fringe receivers, Ryan Flournoy may have made the biggest leap. ESPN’s roster projection already had him slotted into the five-receiver group, and that Falcons game showed why. Even when the box score didn’t have a touchdown, his routes reflected polish. He maximized every opportunity Milton gave him, catching four of five targets for 45 yards in Friday’s clash against the Falcons. His total preseason production? 7 receptions for 92 yards.

Jalen Brooks, however, presents a contrasting appeal. He’s a receiver who may not always make the crowd gasp but does what’s necessary. His value lies on special teams, and he’s already flashed majorly against the Falcons. He made two of three catches for 35 yards and added a touchdown. That TD remains the only one he’s had to his name this preseason, with a total output of 5 receptions for 72 yards.

The dilemma for the Cowboys: Dallas may only keep five active wideouts, and if that projection holds firm, Brooks might find himself the odd man out despite his preseason flash and contribution. Many teams around the league would covet a player like Brooks, but Dallas’ top-heavy depth chart offers fewer slots.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The fine margins of August

To the casual eye, the WR3 – WR5 spot might not seem consequential. But Dallas learned the hard way in past seasons that injuries can unravel an offense if depth isn’t quietly strong. Case in point: CeeDee Lamb missing the last two regular season games because of his shoulder. Turpin, Tolbert, and Flournoy (or Brooks if his name is called) aren’t expected to lead the league, but they must be capable when called upon.

CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will dominate the regular season spotlight in 2025, but there are quieter stories. Turpin’s versatility, expectations for Tolbert after 2024, Flournoy’s ascension, and Brooks’ fight determine how resilient this roster truly is. Flournoy appears to have edged ahead, like cementing one of the precious 53-man slots. Brooks may end up just outside the line but could circle back via practice squad or another team’s opportunity. For Dallas, every decision ripples into September. As the lights brighten for Week 1 in Philly against the Eagles, will this be the final projection for the WR room?