Cowboys Cut Ties With Dak Prescott’s Protector Amid Jerry Jones’ Aggressive Free Agency Plans

Jerry Jones’ offseason promise of an “all-in” approach for the Dallas Cowboys has begun with a surprising subtraction from the offensive line. The team has reportedly decided not to tender versatile interior lineman Brock Hoffman, a move that will allow him to hit free agency and potentially find a new home around the league.

“Sources: #Cowboys are not planning to tender C/G Brock Hoffman as an RFA, making him an unrestricted free agent,” Jordan Schultz shared on X. “Hoffman started 14 games over the last two years, proving to be a valuable depth piece at C, LG, and RG. Just 26 years old, he should have some real interest.”

The decision to let Hoffman go came as a shock to many, especially after head coach Brian Schottenheimer said the team valued the contributions of the team’s restricted free agents, including Hoffman and T. J. Bass. The team’s decision not to tender Hoffman makes him an unrestricted free agent, free to sign with any team.

“Both of those guys are studs,” Schottenheimer said at the Scouting Combine last week. “They’re glue pieces for us. They’re always prepared. They’re ready. Both of those guys could start for other teams in the league. We’re just very, very talented. Both of those guys coming back would be big for us.”

Since joining the Cowboys in 2022, Hoffman has proven to be a valuable depth piece, starting 14 games over the past two seasons at both guard and center. While not seen as a long-term starter, his reliability on a $1.1 million contract in 2025 made him a key rotational player.

Unsurprisingly, the move hasn’t sat well with a portion of the Cowboys fanbase. Many have criticized the decision, while others believe Hoffman could benefit by landing with a stronger roster elsewhere.

A total of 22 players, including Hoffman and T. J. Bass, have been added to the Dallas Cowboys’ 2026 free-agent list. Players like Kenneth Murray, Donovan Wilson, Dante Fowler Jr., and Robert Jones are also on the list, according to Spotrac.

However, the move isn’t exactly surprising. The Cowboys were nearly $55 million over the salary cap and were forced to make moves to become salary-cap compliant. They also restructured the contracts of Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Tyler Smith. The restructures cleared about $66 million in cap space.

It’s also not as if the team is being unreasonable or ignoring its own free agents. The Cowboys have already made moves this offseason to manage their roster while creating financial flexibility heading into free agency.

With the Jones approach, it’s clear that more aggressive moves could be coming.

Jerry Jones’ moves could strengthen the Philadelphia Eagles’ roster

With the 2026 NFL Draft and free agency around the corner, the Eagles have more chances to strengthen their roster for the future. As Hoffman hits the open market, the Eagles could be among the first teams to give him a call, as this recent development might actually work in their favor.

“I’m very surprised at the Cowboys’ decision not to tender Brock Hoffman.” Mauricio Rodriguez of A to Z Sports said, “Even though they drafted Cooper Beebe to start at center a couple of years ago, Hoffman is a quality backup to the point of being a solid starter at the NFL level. Combined with his flexibility to play guard, it’s a surprise they’re not capitalizing on Hoffman’s free agency being restricted.”

The Eagles are already having issues on the offensive line. Guard Landon Dickerson has been plagued by injuries throughout his career, causing him to miss time again last season. He started 15 games in the 2025 NFL season.

As for the other guard position, Cam Jurgens started 14 games for the Eagles during the previous season, but it wasn’t easy for him, as he struggled at times during the season. Despite these struggles, he still earned a Pro Bowl selection.

As such, having a reliable player such as Hoffman, who has already made a name for himself with the Cowboys, would only be beneficial to the Eagles.