Cowboys Cut Ties With Undrafted Offensive Lineman Days After Signing D.J. Wingfield Following NCAA Ban

Life as an undrafted player can be brutal; opportunities can come and go in the blink of an eye. But for such a player’s dream NFL dream to end after just getting a chance to prove their worth is another kind of heartbreak altogether. The latest example of this comes from the Dallas Cowboys, who dealt this tough card to one such rookie.

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According to ESPN’s Todd Archer, Dallas added undrafted offensive lineman D.J. Wingfield and waived undrafted signee Sidney Fugar. The move came just days after the latter himself scored a contract with the Cowboys. It had not even been a week since he had inked the deal. Fugar could have been used at both left tackle and the interior, since he has played in both these positions. He was an absolute behemoth for the team, standing at 6-foot-5 and 343 pounds. Dallas would have ideally wanted him to shed some weight, but they seem to have found a better candidate in Wingfield.

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For Sidney Fugar, getting to play with Dallas was a huge, huge honor. He told KXXV after he was signed that he’s been a Cowboys fan his “whole life.” He also “[loved] being in blue.” He could not have asked for a better career path in the NFL when the Cowboys picked him. But since he was a UDFA signee, he had to prove that he could deliver right from the get-go. Unfortunately, he couldn’t deliver.

Sidney Fugar started his college career in the FCS level at Western Illinois before playing at South Carolina and eventually arriving at Baylor. In 2024, however, he switched to left tackle and helped the team climb to a winning season after starting 2-4. At best, he could have been used as a depth piece at this position, since the Dallas Cowboys needed some players here this offseason.

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Coming to the player who replaced him, D.J. Wingfield, is 6-4 and 316 pounds, and last started in a game in 2024. He is expected to be in contention for a backup spot at the guard position. He last started for 12 games at right guard for Purdue. With Fugar gone, his journey ahead doesn’t get any easier. But the more intriguing aspect of Wingfield’s journey to Dallas is the controversial path his collegiate career took.

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D.J. Wingfield’s NCAA Ban Complicated His NFL Journey

Wingfield’s tumultuous collegiate journey began at El Camino College in Torrance, California. It ultimately ended at the Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles.

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After beginning his collegiate career at El Camino College, Wingfield transferred to the New Mexico Lobos. Wingfield landed at Purdue, where he played for the 2023 and 2024 seasons. However, he had attempted to play for USC in 2025, where he was also getting a $210,000 NIL deal. But the move was ultimately blocked by the NCAA because he had used up all his eligibility.

Players can play four full seasons in college, in a five-year window, which also includes an option for redshirting. This is essential for players who often miss out on a season due to serious injuries, which is what happened to Wingfield. Before coming to Purdue, he had played two full seasons at El Camino, missed the 2022 season in New Mexico due to an injury, and played 2023 as a redshirt junior. The 2024 season marked his fourth full season. When Wingfield was entertaining the USC deal, he allegedly did not know that he had run out of eligibility. He remained inactive for the entirety of the 2025 season as a result.

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Wingfield thankfully scored an opportunity in Dallas after being invited to the rookie minicamp. His tryout was successful, which earned him the UDFA contract. It’s still not a done deal for the newly-turned pro OL, but he’s at least got something to work on in his career.