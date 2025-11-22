Cowboys Cut Ties With Starting CB After Jerry Jones Confirms Stance on Trevon Diggs’ Return

It’s the Philadelphia Eagles‘ week for the Dallas Cowboys, and the grind is on. Last time these two met, in the season opener, the Cowboys came up just one score short to claim victory. Fresh off their season’s best performances against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dallas knows taking on the reigning Super Bowl champions won’t be a walk in the park. Now it’s all about redemption, and it looks like Jerry Jones is in high gear mode with sudden roster changes.

The Dallas Cowboys recently waived cornerback Kaiir Elam and signed running back Malik Davis to their active roster from the practice squad. This move indicates a roster adjustment where the Cowboys decided to part ways with Elam, likely due to depth chart considerations or scheme fit, and saw the need to bolster their running back position by promoting Davis.

Elam, a former 2022 first‑round pick acquired via trade from the Buffalo Bills in March 2025, appeared in 10 games (7 starts) for Dallas but struggled in coverage, allowing a high passer rating when targeted. After a solid training camp, he just couldn’t keep up the same level of play he showed in Oxnard. Now, he’s been placed on waivers after recording 29 tackles and one pass deflection on 458 defensive snaps.

Jones has also voiced strong confidence that Trevon Diggs can return to full form, stating, “I think if Diggs plays at the level that he’s expected to play, yes. A big yes.”

Jerry Jones’ honest take on Trevon Diggs

Even though Jones is hyped about Diggs’ return and believes the team can level up, he also admitted there are questions about whether the defender can still make a big impact on the field.

“I don’t know. No one knows. We’ll just see how it goes. He’s obviously been limited, so we’ll just see how that goes,” Jones said.

Well, clearly, he’s had his fair share of struggles on the field.

In the six games Diggs has played, he’s allowed a 68.8% completion rate and a 148.7 passer rating, along with three touchdown passes to opposing QBs. But not just Diggs, the Cowboys’ defense also struggled this season. They are sitting at the 30th spot of 32 teams in terms of fewest defensive yards allowed (381.3), allowing 34 touchdowns. Their passing defense also had similar struggles. They allowed the fourth most passing yards (249.5).

Despite the defensive shortcomings, Jones hasn’t completely dismissed the chances of Diggs returning as a center of the defensive future for his Cowboys.

“It’s just amazing what additional healthy talent can do for your execution and game plan,” Jones said when asked if the Cowboys can improve their defense with Diggs on the field during his Friday appearance on 105.3 The Fan. “And frankly, the production of the players who are playing around that returning player. So, the answer is a big yes there.”

For now, Jones is focused on taking on Philly, and with a defensively fragile unit, it would take a lot for Dallas to face one of the top-tier teams of the NFL.