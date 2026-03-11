Dak Prescott Accused of Cheating on Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos as Cowboys QB Cancels Wedding – Report

Essentials Inside The Story The wedding ceremony was initially scheduled for April 10 in Italy

The couple sent joint emails to the guests informing them about the canceled wedding

Earlier dispute over a prenuptial agreement was cited as the reason behind the cancelation

The fairy-tale romance between Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos, which was headed for a dreamy destination wedding in Italy on April 10, has come to an end. While earlier reports suggested that the couple had been facing some challenges in their relationship, a new speculation has now started doing the rounds on the internet. The latest report from Page Six reveals infidelity allegations between the former couple.

“Sarah Jane Ramos called off her wedding to NFL star Dak Prescott after accusing him of ‘ongoing infidelity issues,’” Page Six’s Bernie Zilio wrote in a recent article. “A source familiar with the situation claims to us that Ramos believes Prescott had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her – but that she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family.”

Dak Prescott and Ramos started dating in the fall of 2023 and quickly built a life together over the next two-and-a-half years. They welcomed their first child, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in February 2024 and later got engaged in October 2024. The couple then welcomed a second daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, in May last year. After the birth of their two kids, it looked like the family was preparing for their next big milestone but everything came crashing down.

While the couple was enjoying their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas just last week, according to Page Six, Ramos decided to cancel the wedding after the parties, as she believed that Prescott had been unfaithful. Whether Prescott had actually cheated or Ramos only suspected something remains unclear, but a source told Page Six that the topic of infidelity had already surfaced months earlier between the couple.

“We’re told Ramos and Prescott, both 32, had a serious conversation about this in January ahead of their wedding, which was set to take place in Lake Como, Italy, next month,” Zilio further wrote. “Our source says Ramos and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback stayed behind after their friends left, at which point she found out that Prescott was allegedly using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings.”

After confronting Dak Prescott about the alleged behavior, Ramos reportedly decided she could not move forward with the wedding. Prescott and Ramos then informed their guests with a joint email explaining their difficult decision.

“It is with heavy hearts that we privately inform our attendees that we have made the very difficult decision to cancel our wedding,” read the email. “We deeply apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you, and we welcome your prayers.”

Despite sharing two young children, insiders now believe a reconciliation between Prescott and Ramos is unlikely. The source told Page Six that Ramos is romantically “done” with Prescott, and remains focused on co-parenting their daughters. But the infidelity claims were not the only rumors circulating after Prescott’s split with Ramos became public.

Did a prenup also play a part in Dak Prescott’s breakup with Ramos?

Before the Page Six report surfaced, many online theories pointed to a different reason for the canceled wedding: a disagreement over a prenuptial. Reports suggested tensions began when Ramos asked her attorney to review the prenup with Dak Prescott. According to those familiar with the discussions, Ramos hoped the agreement would offer additional financial protection, given the life she had already built together with Prescott.

That issue gained even more attention because Prescott signed a massive four-year, $240 million contract with the Dallas Cowboys before the engagement. Sources further claimed that Prescott and Ramos spent weeks trying to reach an agreement but struggled to finalize the terms. The topic even made its way into public conversation when hosts of the Speakeasy Talk Show discussed a screenshot of a message that alleged: “The rumor is that Dak spent the last few months pushing hard for a rock-solid prenup to protect his new bag, and she flat-out refused to sign it.”

Ramos, though, quickly shut down the prenuptial disagreement theory with a comment under an Instagram post from the Speakeasy Talk Show.

“This had nothing to do with a prenup. I hope we can put that rumor to rest now,” Ramos wrote

On March 9, Ramos’ representative had also addressed the situation while speaking with PEOPLE and suggested that the breakup was more mutual than dramatic. The representative insisted that Ramos and Prescott remain committed to raising their daughters while asking for privacy to resolve these personal matters.

For now, Dak Prescott has stayed completely silent across all platforms since news of his canceled wedding became public. While Prescott will continue to deal with this unfortunate personal issue for some time, he will also need to remain focused on leading the Cowboys in the upcoming NFL season.