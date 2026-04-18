Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Addresses George Pickens’ Return, Steers Clear of Contract Talks

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott steps into the spotlight for a meaningful cause

Conversations quickly shifted toward a brewing situation that could impact the Dallas Cowboys offense

His words hint at support and belief in George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys‘ Dak Prescott attended the 36th Annual Unbridled Courage Fashion Show and Gala hosted by the Children’s Cancer Fund on Friday, April 17, 2026, at the Hilton Anatole. He was there alongside Troy Aikman as honorary co-chair, helping lead an inspiring evening that celebrated the courage of children and families facing pediatric cancer.

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Even though the focus was on the cause, Prescott was asked about George Pickens and his contract situation at the event. However, he made it clear he wasn’t going to step into contract or roster discussions, emphasizing that those decisions are ultimately up to the Dallas Cowboys front office.

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“Yeah, we were just working, no different than I have any offseason,” Dak Prescott said, per Jon Machota X post. “Obviously, first real off-season of George being a part of it, and he showed up. He has been active, and he has looked great. So super excited, leaving all that those contract talks and that all to the front office.”

Pickens was traded to the Cowboys from the Pittsburgh Steelers along with a 2027 sixth-round pick in exchange for a 2026 third-round pick and a 2027 fifth-round pick.

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After a strong 2025 season where he had a career high 93 receptions for over 1400 yards, the team placed a non-exclusive franchise tag on him. After the franchise tag was placed in February, the Cowboys quarterback shared some advice with him, and interestingly, it was also brought up in the cancer fund event.

Speaking as a co-chair at the annual Children’s Cancer Fund event in Dallas, Prescott offered a simple message as Pickens goes through his contract situation.

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“George loves football. That is the one thing about it. I just want him to know, do not change your love for football. Do not get caught up in the business side of it. You played last year on a one-year deal for not even that much, right? So if you can go get 30 million or whatever it is now, I think it is the same thing I was told when I was franchised. Just go do it.”

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Prescott’s comments show he wants Pickens to stay, but at the same time, he understands the business side of things. Therefore, he is sidestepping contract questions for now and not sharing any details on when it will happen. Even though he refrained from speaking about anything on Pickens’ contract, earlier this year, he did demand his extension.

“We’ve got to get one of our guys signed and make sure that we take a big step on offense as well,” Prescott said. “The guy out here who doesn’t have a contract. It doesn’t matter whichever way that they got to do it; he’s an important piece of this offense, an important piece of what we’re trying to do.”

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“I’ll leave it to those guys”, Prescott went on to say. “Obviously, if I need to get involved, I’ve said it before, I will. But I’m confident in Jerry Jones and everybody who makes those decisions and how much he means to us.”

Besides him, even Stephen Jones has shared the latest update on the situation.

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Stephen Jones says no trade request for George Pickens

The Dallas Cowboys placed the franchise tag on George Pickens this offseason. If he signs it, the tender is a one-year deal worth about $27.3 million. Still, it is clear he is looking for a long-term contract.

Dallas would like to keep him alongside CeeDee Lamb, but the price could be huge for a player of his level. Pickens had a breakout season and stepped up in a big way for Dak Prescott when Lamb was out. Lamb missed time with a high ankle sprain in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears and later with a concussion in Week 14 against the Detroit Lions. During that stretch, Pickens delivered. He finished eighth in the league with 93 catches and nine touchdowns, fourth in receiving yards with 1,429, and seventh in yards per catch at 15.3.

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With contract talks ongoing and trade rumors floating around, Stephen Jones addressed the situation. Speaking on 105.3 The FAN, as reported by Todd Archer, Jones said the Cowboys have received no calls showing interest in trading Pickens.

It is interesting, especially since teams like the New England Patriots and Baltimore Ravens could use a top wide receiver. Pickens may still be a trade possibility because of his contract situation. Spotrac projects his value at about $122.4 million over four years, which comes to $30.6 million annually.

In the end, Dallas faces a tough choice. They can lock in a key playmaker for the future or manage the financial impact carefully as they build the roster.