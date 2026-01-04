Dak Prescott Admits Struggle to Evaluate His Own Plays as Cowboys QB Announces Offseason Plans After Giants Loss

The Dallas Cowboys close out the 2025 season on a disappointing note after suffering a 34-17 loss against the New York Giants. While their 7-9-1 record marks their second consecutive losing year since 2002, the season will be a bigger disappointment for QB1 Dak Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback finished the season by leading the league in various categories while putting up close to career-best numbers. Hence, in the post-match presser, Prescott struggled to evaluate his performance this season.

“One of the first seasons … I can’t necessarily correlate my play to the wins or losses,” Prescott said, as reported by Joseph Hoyt.

Dak Prescott finished the 2025 campaign by completing 404-of-600 passes for 4,552 yards with 30 touchdowns to ten interceptions. He added 53 rushes for 177 yards and two more scores. Prescott led the league in passing attempts, completions, and passing yards.

After analyzing the 2025 performance, the Dallas QB1 was quick to shift focus to the next year, as he shared his plans for the upcoming offseason. Prescott revealed he “may take a week off to not check his weight and eat freely, but he’s excited to get to work,” according to Joseph Hoyt.

This is a developing story and will be updated soon.