Dak Prescott Admits Where He Stands Personally After Breaking Off Engagement With Sarah Jane Ramos

What was supposed to be a destination wedding in Italy got called off about 5 weeks before Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were going to tie the knot. It has been almost 5 months since the Dallas Cowboys quarterback split up with his fiancée in a mutual decision. Since then, the quarterback has dived into the community alongside his offseason work for America’s Team. But how is he holding up?

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When Dak sat down with NBC’s Newy Scruggs for an interview on Wednesday, August 5th, Scruggs asked him: “Last year you were engaged, you were gonna get married, you didn’t. I saw your kids out here. How is Dak Prescott, personally?” Prescott’s answer turned to faith.

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“I’m great, I’m blessed. As I said, I’m a follower of Christ,” Dak said. “And just having the faith that I do, it’s always been something, a superpower in a sense, that I’ve had is my faith. So, it won’t change. I won’t even say it gets shaken just because things happen, things don’t necessarily go my way or the way that I thought they would, doesn’t necessarily affect the way that I wake up each morning. I’m grateful my feet hit the ground. I’m grateful to breathe the air that I do and to be where I’m at.

“I’ve got too many blessings to look at my trials. And I’m just super thankful to that opportunity that I have to be where I am and to have two amazing daughters, to be able to play the quarterback position for this organization and still inspire so many. Adversity is going to come. It’s inevitable. And if you know how to respond to it, you can respond to it consistently, you can get over it.”

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Imago August 26, 2018: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 before a preseason NFL American Football Herren USA football game between the Arizona Cardinals and the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX Arizona defeated Dallas 27-3 /CSM NFL 2018: Cardinals vs Cowboys Aug 26 – ZUMAcp2_ 20180826_zaf_cp2_057 Copyright: xAlbertxPenax

The couple’s estrangement occurred during a joint bachelor/bachelorette trip in the Bahamas. Per reports, Ramos had called off the wedding in the face of Prescott’s “ongoing infidelity issues.” But even as their relationship ended, the couple focused their energies on co-parenting their two daughters – Margaret Jane (2 y/o) and Aurora Rayne (1 y/o). The couple settled an informal temporary custody agreement in April, just a day before they were supposed to appear in court. Because of that agreement, they decided to forgo the SAPCR hearing scheduled for April 2nd, and Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, detailed the reason in a statement.

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“The case is not resolved, but the parties have agreed to postpone the first hearing in an attempt to work out all of the various issues without court intervention,” McCathern told Page Six. “Dak is an absolutely phenomenal father and is looking forward to working with Sarah Jane to develop a healthy coparent relationship and do what is in the best interests of his children.”

Since then, Prescott has dived back into the community, appearing as honorary chair for the Children’s Cancer Fund 36th Anniversary Gala alongside Troy Aikman. Additionally, Prescott and Sarah Jane have reunited on a few occasions, including the first birthday of their youngest daughter Aurora this May.

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As for football, after missing the playoffs two straight years, Dak has promised his teammates that he’ll get them there this season. He also wants to play in his first Super Bowl soon, and win it for his daughters.

“I want my girls to say my dad’s a Super Bowl-winning quarterback,” Prescott told Fox 4.

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Prescott is determined not to let his estrangement with Sarah Jane Ramos get in the way of their parenting. In the process, he also wants to break the 30-year Championship drought that has plagued the Dallas Cowboys. The adversities, in his own words, are inevitable. But it’s all about how you respond to it, and Dak’s doing it through faith.