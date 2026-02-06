Dak Prescott Announces Offseason Plans After Making Immediate Contract Demand to Jerry Jones & Cowboys

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott balances optimism with urgency after another playoff miss

With a disappointing season in the rearview mirror, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is already dictating offseason priorities, including a public plea to Jerry Jones. Returning from a hamstring injury, Prescott produced one of his most prolific seasons, but could only lead the Cowboys to a 7-9-1 record. Now, with the offseason almost here, Prescott spoke about how the team is looking to improve.

“I mean, it’s just starting, though. Once this thing gets going, I’m sure we’ll be making some news,” Dak Prescott said in an interview with ESPN. “I’m excited about what we’ve done already. Adding a great defensive coordinator, and just excited about the next steps we’re going to make.”

Dak Prescott’s excitement revealed how he was feeling about the Cowboys’ offseason plans. The hiring of former Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach Christian Parker by the Dallas front office comes after the Cowboys had one of the worst defenses in the 2025 season.

Dallas allowed the most passing yards, gave up 30+ points per game, and conceded 35 TD passes (31st). Further, the franchise finished third-last for total yards allowed. This naturally led to the firing of defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus after one season.

Now with Christian Parker at the helm, the Cowboys would hope that he can recreate the success he had in Philadelphia. The Eagles finished as a top-five defense in his two-year stint and even won the Super Bowl in 2025.

As the Cowboys have taken a major step towards improving the team’s defense, Prescott also made a free agency plea to team owner Jerry Jones. Star wideout George Pickens finished with career-high numbers of 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns in 17 games, but is now a free agent. Hence, the Dallas QB1 wants the ownership to bring back one of his top offensive weapons for the foreseeable future.

“I think it’s vital. I think it must be done,” Prescott said, as shared by Cowboys reporter Tommy Yarrish. “I think obviously from Jerry to everybody down understands that, and one the impact on this offense and the team and the great player that he is, we’ve got to find a way to keep him here.”

The Cowboys fans will be hoping that, with any luck, the offseason moves will also include a new contract for the star wide receiver. With this strong message from the leader of the team, owner Jerry Jones has revealed what the Cowboys think of George Pickens as he enters free agency.

Jerry Jones shares the Cowboys’ perspective on George Pickens’ contract situation

While the team’s defense remains a problem, their offense was the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest strength in the 2025-26 season. America’s Team finished as one of the league’s most productive units, ranking second in total yards per game (391.9) and seventh in points per game (27.7) while boasting one of the best offensive lines.

To continue performing at a high level on the offensive end, bringing back star receiver George Pickens would be paramount for the Dallas front office. When asked about the future of the wideout, Jones revealed the team is working on a deal to bring him back.

“Well, it sure can, and we think the world of George, he could be a better part of the future of our team. So, we’re going to be working on that,” Jones said in an interview with ESPN.

The Cowboys know that Jones has a history of dragging out contract extensions, but this latest admission could perhaps be a sign of things to come. Hopefully, Jerry Jones and Co. can act quickly to secure the services of George Pickens ahead of the 2026 season.