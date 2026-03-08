Dak Prescott Brushes Aside Wedding Update Days Before Breakup With Sarah Jane Ramos

Just one month before he was set to be married, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott‘s relationship with Sarah Jane Ramos has reportedly ended. What followed the apparent breakup is a video clip of the quarterback dodging a wedding question that seemingly answers more than the eye can see.

Sports photojournalist Noah Bullard shared the clip and explained what happened. “At a recent charity event, Dak Prescott was asked about a wedding update as his media availability was wrapping up, but he did not address the question,” Bullard wrote.

In that same clip, Prescott said, “I don’t want to put a limit on it. Appreciate you guys,” before leaving the conference.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Noah Bullard (@nbcnoah)

Meanwhile, the timing of the breakup surprised many since the couple looked happy together. In fact, both Prescott and Ramos had been enjoying their joint bachelor and bachelorette celebrations in the Bahamas. Ramos even posted several photos from her party earlier in the week with her closest friends.

“I truly believe you can get through anything in life as long as you have really great friends. I love these girls so much,” she wrote alongside those pictures.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Jane (@sarahjane)

Just days before the split, Ramos had also expressed excitement about their future. On Feb. 23, she posted she “can’t wait to marry the love of my life” at their planned destination wedding in Italy.

As per TMZ Sports, the breakup happened during that same Bahamas trip, where a heated argument led Ramos to cancel the wedding plans.

“We’re told the relationship had been rocky behind the scenes for months, but things came to a head with a blowup argument at their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas—and Sarah Jane called it off,” TMZ Sports reported.

Prescott and Ramos have been together since 2023 and have two beautiful daughters, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott (born February 22, 2024) and Aurora Rayne Prescott (born May 22, 2025).

However, TMZ Sports reported that their “relationship is beyond repair, so the focus will be on coparenting their two kids—ages 2 and nearly 10 months—moving forward.”

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos once looked inseparable

The connection between Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos was clearly visible from the 2023 NFL season.

After the Dallas Cowboys defeated the New York Giants in Week 1, Ramos posted an Instagram Story where she hugged Prescott while wearing a leather Cowboys jacket.

Over the image she wrote, “#4 💙🩶,” clearly referencing Prescott’s jersey number and the colors of America’s Team.

Since then, Ramos has been a consistent presence in Prescott’s corner while he has kept growing in the league. When Dak Prescott signed a massive four-year, $240 million extension in September 2024 (that briefly made him the highest-paid player in NFL history), Ramos was his biggest hype man. She even took to social media to celebrate the win publicly.

“The most deserving man and the best partner and father. We love you,” she wrote.

With time, the couple also grew into a family of four. Prescott and Ramos welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in Feb 2024.

“I feel different,” Prescott said that time. “When you wake up in the morning, and you see that baby, you understand responsibilities. And everything that I’ve always wanted for myself, but you want that for somebody else even more.”

Later that same year, in December, Ramos revealed they were expecting a second child. Their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, arrived in May 2025, with the Cowboys quarterback proudly sharing the news on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dak Prescott (@_4dak)

Then the couple celebrated another big milestone in October 2024 when Prescott revealed his big proposal. He shared a photo capturing the perfect moment while holding their daughter Margaret, who wore a onesie reading, “Hi Mommy, Daddy has a question for you!?”

Prescott captioned the moment with “4ever w/ @sarahjane.”

At the time, it looked like a perfect next chapter, yet the recent breakup has now turned that story in a very different direction.