Dak Prescott Challenges Rams’ Owner After Cowboys Lost to LA Team in Preseason

Preseason losses rarely sting. But for new Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer, Saturday’s 21-31 defeat to the Rams exposed early growing pains. A sluggish first quarter, just one total yard of offense, and 11 penalties derailed Dallas’ momentum, overshadowing flashes of promise from rookie QB Joe Milton (143 yards, TD, INT). Schottenheimer didn’t mince words postgame, stressing discipline and execution as non-negotiables moving forward.

Yet amid the typical preseason adjustments, one moment stood out. Not for its Xs and Os, but for the quiet confidence it revealed. As players and staff exchanged postgame handshakes, Dak Prescott lingered with Rams owner Stan Kroenke, their conversation hinting at bigger ambitions. While Cowboys backups had battled through the 31-21 preseason loss, Prescott – sidelined but visibly eager to return – made his impact without taking a snap. Leaning in during the postgame scrum, the star QB delivered a quiet yet loaded message to Kroenke that resonated beyond preseason politeness.“We’ll meet y’all in the NFC Championship.”

It was a bold statement from a player who hasn’t taken a snap since Week 9 of last season, when a torn hamstring sent him to surgery and ended his year early. Prescott’s 2024 campaign, just 1,978 yards and 11 TDs before the injury, left him hungry for redemption. Now, as he eyes his comeback, his confidence hasn’t wavered.

Prescott’s confidence contrasts with the Rams’ uncertainty. Though they made last year’s playoffs, Matthew Stafford’s lingering health questions loom. The NFC road won’t be easy either, with the Eagles’ loaded roster, the Lions’ rise, and dark horses like the Commanders. But Prescott’s message to Kroenke wasn’t just chatter. Indeed, it was a declaration that he’s coming for the conference crown.

For a Cowboys team still smoothing out preseason wrinkles, their QB’s unshaken confidence could be the catalyst they need. Dak’s confidence shone brighter than the scoreboard, which told a very different story about Dallas’ preseason start.

Dak Prescott watches as the Cowboys stumble

The Cowboys’ 31-21 preseason loss to the Rams at SoFi Stadium revealed more than just scoreboard struggles. It exposed the growing pains of a team caught between doubt and determination. From the opening whistle, Brian Schottenheimer’s squad looked out of sync, digging itself into a 14-point hole by the end of the first quarter. While backup players battled on the field, all eyes kept drifting to the sideline where Dak Prescott stood helmetless.

Slowly, Schottenheimer’s group found rhythm. They trimmed the deficit to 17-6 by halftime, then showed flashes in a 15-point fourth quarter that hinted at better days ahead. But the early struggles, missed assignments, defensive lapses, and an offense that sputtered before finding its legs, overshadowed the late push. The Rams’ starters exploited every crack, building a lead that proved too steep to overcome.

For Prescott, the loss likely stung differently. As he told Rams owner Stan Kroenke postgame, he’s thinking about December football, not August growing pains. But for Schottenheimer, these preseason wrinkles demand quick fixes. The Cowboys’ summer drama, including Micah Parsons’s contract situation, has already created distractions.

Now, with fan patience wearing thin, the new coach must prove this staff can develop backups. Brian needs to keep his eyes locked on the bigger picture. And that is getting Prescott and the starters ready to deliver on that NFC Championship prediction.

The scoreboard showed a 10-point loss, but the real test is whether Schottenheimer can turn these early stumbles into regular-season strides. If Prescott’s boldness rings true, this preseason trip to LA might be remembered as the first bump in a much longer journey.