Dak Prescott Feels Pressure Mounting as Micah Parsons Flips the Script With Camp Move

Right now, there’s no louder conversation echoing across AT&T Stadium than Micah Parsons and his contract standoff. And even though the future doesn’t look too promising for Parsons with Jerry Jones still holding the pen, QB1 Dak Prescott is doing everything he can to stay calm.

“No, not necessarily,” Prescott said when asked if he’s starting to think Parsons might not be his teammate this year. Then he added some perspective, “I think if I wouldn’t have been in his shoes, and have watched other guys be in his shoes and get rewarded, maybe. But, … I’ve got faith in the Joneses and the team as I do in Micah and his team. … 11 is a Cowboy.” He’s said this more than once lately, but on Wednesday, his emotions bubbled over. “F—, man,” he texted Parsons. The frustration is clear.

Meanwhile, the field isn’t giving him much relief either. On August 7th, Prescott hit 17 of 25 in team drills. He threw touchdowns to Luke Schoonmaker, KaVontae Turpin, CeeDee Lamb, and Jalen Tolbert. But according to ESPN, “overall the defense would have been considered the winners with the way it pressured Prescott for most of the day.” So even with solid stats, the vibe wasn’t what he wanted.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

To add to it, the Cowboys‘ camp day was in full pads. However, Prescott loved it. “Credit to the guys who made that decision… I wouldn’t have said, ‘Leave them on,’ but it was exciting watching the guys take over and say, ‘Hell no, leave them on.’” Despite the chaos, he still called it a good day.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

via Imago Dak Prescott at Cowboys’ training camp Day 8, Credits: Instagram @dallascowboys

However, the real twist came after the whistle. As insider Todd Archer noted, “Micah Parsons took part in the post-practice walkthrough on Thursday after not being on the field for practice.” No one saw that coming. He was “on the field with his defensive teammates during walkthroughs,” per Adam Rossow. The truth behind it is still unclear—but one thing’s for sure: Prescott knows exactly what his teammate is going through.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Prescott & Parsons caught at a familiar Cowboy crossroad

Back then, it was Dak. Now, it’s Micah. A year ago, Prescott was deep in contract talks with Jerry Jones, unsure if he’d stay or not. “It’s hard when it’s you,” Prescott said Thursday. “And that’s why I say it’s frustrating as someone who’s been there.” That frustration is now settling in over the Dallas star linebacker, who’s facing the same spotlight Prescott once stood under.

Parsons has skipped two weeks of the training camp sessions and also gone public with a trade request. While the details are different, the emotional weight feels eerily the same for both men. And that’s exactly what Prescott hinted at while drawing from his own past battles with The Star’s front office.

Dak Prescott’s been through the fire and come out stronger. “At the end of the day, it is business,” he reminded everyone. “We can’t make something that’s business personal. When you do that, that’s where the division comes. … I support a player that’s doing things the right way, and I think the business should follow.” It’s clear—he’s rooting hard for his teammate, both personally and professionally.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

After all, this isn’t his first contract rodeo. Back in 2021, things got messy the first time Prescott’s deal expired. “It had gotten personal,” he recalled. “And then you get a phone call, your agent calls you. ‘We got the deal done.’ … That’s what happens in business.” The call from Jerry came, and just like that, it was back to work. No bad blood.

So, Dak Prescott walked that path. And he believes Parsons can do it too!