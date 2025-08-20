Dak Prescott Gets Bittersweet News at Cowboys Practice After Brian Schottenheimer Announced QB Decision

The first day of the Cowboys’ final two open training camp practices at the Ford Center brought a mix of both highs and lows for Dak Prescott. The QB has been “feeling great” after the injury setback, but what about the weapons around him? The Cowboys know this better as Jake Ferguson, Brevyn Spann-Ford, and Luke Schoonmaker – the tight end room looked impressive until it was hit with injury.

Schoonmaker was seen leaving training camp (August 19) early with the staff. But the worst part is that the reason behind the team’s second-spot TE’s early exit, or any injury update, hasn’t been disclosed by the team yet. This comes at a very unfortunate time for the Cowboys, who are already dealing with Spann-Ford’s injury. The undrafted free agent has been sidelined as he dealt with his ankle injury. “Cowboys TE room already hampered as they await the return of Brevyn Spann-Ford,” Joseph Hoyt wrote on his X to emphasize the depth of the issue. While Prescott deals with the possibility of losing two important men from the tight end room, the QB might find solace in knowing Jaydon Blue’s arrival.

After a knee injury that kept him sidelined for practices and preseason games, Blue was seen back on the practice field in full pads for the day. “Good sign for Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue (knee). He’s in full pads and participating in today’s practice. He has missed the first two preseason games. Good chance that he plays Friday,” he wrote. Much to fans’ relief, Nick Harris confirmed Blue’s return. “It was a rough two weeks being out…I’m just ready to showcase everything in the game Friday,” the player said. This is also a big improvement for the Cowboys heading to meet the division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, this regular season. Drafted by the team to solve their running back issue, the preseason will help him warm up for the regular season, giving Dak Prescott a sweet moment to cherish after the bitter, injury-ridden room.

However, Blue’s appearance quickly sparked the question. Is he back? As The Athletic’s John Machota reported on X, the former Texas Longhorns player could see some action in the preseason finale against the Atlanta Falcons, which has to be a breath of relief in a few days for Dallas.

At the Texas Pro Day in March, Blue showed an impressive performance with a 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, leaving people awestruck. Then, Jaydon Blue didn’t have to wait long for his shot. Just a week and a half into his first NFL camp, he was already running with the starters. For him, it was pure excitement. Getting reps alongside Dak Prescott, a quarterback he respects as one of the smartest in the league, gave him a taste of how much easier the game feels with a leader like that.

Even if it was just one practice, lining up with the first unit built his confidence in a big way. Earlier in the camp, Blue credited his coaches for keeping him sharp, but he’s also proud of proving he can handle being thrown into that spot. More importantly, he’s starting to win over Dak, Milton, and the coaching staff, which is huge for a rookie trying to carve out his place. His coming back would surely give the team and the quarterback a boost.

But besides that, the Cowboys and Prescott are still struggling with an issue in the tight end room. Both Spann-Ford and Schoonmaker were competing with each other for the TE No. 2 job. However, now they are dealing with their injuries. So, for now, Ferguson, who recently signed a four-year extension deal valued at $52 million, holds the starter job.

And yes, the preseason final game will allow several other players to prove themselves while the starters sit out.

Will Dak Prescott be the starter QB in the preseason final game?

The Cowboys have announced that Dak Prescott will not play at all this pre-season. He won’t even make an appearance in the last preseason game. So, who would be next to hold the command for the team? We all know that, after Cooper Rush, the Cowboys brought in Joe Milton as a developmental piece. The Cowboys need someone reliable behind Prescott, just like Rush, to manage things. Over the last few weeks, the coach has poured massive praise on Milton, despite some of his mistakes. But the coach hasn’t yet made his decision on the QB2 spot. He hasn’t made any final call on Will Grier either.

However, he has been giving more reps to Milton, which suggests the HC wants to test the player while also giving him enough chances to improve. After all, the HC has clearly stated, “Joe Milton is the guy we want to find out more about.” As Hoyt reported, Milton will start the Cowboys’ preseason final game. Well, the reason is simple: the coach wants to see more of Milton and evaluate what he’s capable of. “Cowboys QB Joe Milton will start against the Falcons on Friday, per Brian Schottenheimer. Why? We want to find out more about Joe Milton,” Hoyte reported. He also started the first two preseason games. Speaking of the game against the Ravens, Milton completed 9 of 18 passes for 122 yards.

Schottenheimer said Milton has to learn from his mistakes in that game. We all know, right before halftime, the Cowboys had a golden chance to close the gap after Kemon Hall picked off Cooper Rush. But on the very next play, Milton gave it right back with an interception he’ll regret. Earlier, things had already gone sideways for him. Especially when he was sacked twice, including a costly one in the end zone. That play came on Dallas’ opening drive, starting deep at their own seven. After losing yards, they faced third-and-14 from the three. And that’s when Keyon Martin broke through and brought Milton down for a safety.

Despite all these, Schottenheimer said he’s willing to give Milton a chance. “You’re not going to yell, you’re not going to scream, you’re going to just teach. The thing I love about Joe is when you talk to him, he’s like, ‘You’re right, you’re right,‘” the coach said. Anyway, the question remains whether Milton can secure a place for himself behind Dak Prescott.