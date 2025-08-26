Dak Prescott Gets Bittersweet Update From Cowboys Star After Injured LT Returned to Practice

Dak Prescott has been waiting for good news up front, and on Monday, he finally got some, sort of. Tyler Guyton, Dallas’ 2024 first-round pick and now second-year left tackle, returned to practice after a knee setback. Not in full pads, not anchoring the edge in team drills, but moving again, testing that frame through individual reps. For a quarterback who knows how fragile protection can be, that sight was more than a relief.

Guyton himself kept it simple, “I’m feeling blessed. I’m just happy to be back out there.” At 6-foot-7¾ and 322 pounds, with 34-inch arms and the athletic profile that made him the 29th overall pick, he’s more than just a piece of the line. He’s the long-term blindside investment, the guy Prescott has to trust when the heat comes.

The question everyone wants answered, though, will he be ready for Week 1? Guyton wasn’t making promises. “We’re gonna keep monitoring it, but I’m gonna leave that up to the training staff.” That’s the bittersweet part. Progress is there. The movement looks encouraging. But certainty? Still missing.

For Prescott and the Cowboys, this update lands somewhere in the middle. They’re watching their cornerstone left tackle inch closer to full strength, and that matters. Yet with kickoff looming, the reality is clear. The offense’s ceiling and Prescott’s comfort in a contract year, depends on whether Guyton’s body says yes when the games actually count.