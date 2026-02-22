Dak Prescott Gets $24M Update on Cowboys Offense as George Pickens Names His Price

NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers Oct 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott 4 during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. Charlotte Bank of America Stadium North Carolina USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xScottxKinserx 20251012_kdn_im2_237

With George Pickens and Javonte Williams both in line for new contracts following standout seasons, the discussions ahead could significantly influence the Dallas Cowboys‘ overall offensive direction. Fortunately for Dak Prescott and co., one key piece is no longer a question mark.

On Friday, the Cowboys confirmed they reached a three-year, $24 million agreement with Javonte Williams.

The 25-year-old joined the team on a modest one-year, $3 million contract ahead of the 2025 season. Now, after an impressive season where he racked up 1,201 rushing yards and found the end zone 11 times, he proved his worth and earned a multi-year deal.

This commitment not only solidified the Cowboys’ backfield but also gave Dak Prescott a reliable partner.

However, coming to this deal wasn’t that easy, as just days earlier, Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins revealed something intriguing about the negotiations.

“The Cowboys have tried to take care of business with running back Javonte Williams, but he switched agents and currently doesn’t have one,” Watkins wrote. “When the season ended, Cowboys officials started talks with Williams’ agent at the time, then had to halt discussions with the agent change.”

Consequently, talks stalled at a critical point in the offseason. Still, the front office never wavered publicly. After the 2025 campaign wrapped up, Stephen Jones made the team’s intentions clear.

“Javonte is at the top of our list to go out and sign,” Cowboys co-owner Stephen Jones said in early January. “We want to bring him back. We want to sign him to a multiple-year deal.”

And yes, Williams’ production backed that belief. He flourished in Brian Schottenheimer’s system and averaged 4.8 yards per carry, the best mark for a Cowboys starter since Tony Pollard hit 5.2 in 2022.

Because of his physical running style, defenses stacked the box more often, and George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb both cleared 1,000 receiving yards against lighter coverages. Williams also did more than pile up stats. He shields Dak Prescott, sets the tempo, and opens spaces for the passing attack.

Now, with Williams secured, all eyes shift to Pickens’ situation.

George Pickens revealed his expected contract expectations

After trading for George Pickens, the Dallas Cowboys quickly built one of the most explosive passing attacks in the league. Pairing him with CeeDee Lamb gave Dak Prescott two genuine top-tier targets. Even during the times when Lamb was sidelined due to a high ankle sprain, the Cowboys’ offense continued to thrive with Pickens.

In 2025, Pickens had 93 catches for 1,429 yards and scored 9 touchdowns in 17 games and was selected to play in his first Pro Bowl. Because of that breakout year, Pickens now stands in line for a massive payday.

The Cowboys are eager to retain him, but the financial demands could challenge their commitment. As reported by Calvin Watkins, Pickens’ agents are anticipating a contract exceeding $30 million per year. Given that Lamb averages around $34 million annually, this request seems reasonable in the current market.

Meanwhile, contract projections add another layer, with Spotrac currently valuing Pickens at $30.6 million per year, estimating a four-year, $122.4 million deal.

The front office could use the franchise tag before the March 3 deadline to secure Pickens for the 2026 season. That tag projects at $28 million, which comes close to his reported asking price, though it still falls short.

Dallas has not formally opened talks yet. However, as per reports, discussions could begin next week. So let’s see where this goes from here.