Dak Prescott Gives Up on Cowboys & Takes Side in Trevon Diggs’ Controversy

The Dallas Cowboys are running out of time to turn around their season. After their recent 34-26 loss to the Minnesota Vikings, the mood inside the locker room is shifting. Now, even quarterback Dak Prescott thinks his team won’t make it to the postseason.

“Unfortunately, I’m sure the playoffs are out of the out of the picture,” he said via reporter Ed Werder’s post on X. “But it’s about taking pride in who you are as a man, and not only that, and your job and everything that’s gotten you to this point.”

According to Werder, the Cowboys sit with just a 1% chance to reach the playoffs. It shows why Prescott admitted the odds are bleak. Meanwhile, his comments came right after he stood by teammate Trevon Diggs amid controversy over his injury status.

Prescott revealed he spoke with Diggs, encouraging him to understand exactly what the team expects next, per reporter Joseph Hoyt. For context, Diggs insists he’s healthy, but owner Jerry Jones maintains he isn’t ready to return. It highlights ongoing tension inside the Cowboys’ locker room.

