Dak Prescott Got “Pissed” After Former Cowboys HC Kept Bringing Up His Arrest in 2016

Long before he became the highest-paid quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history, Dak Prescott was almost an afterthought. It was former head coach Jason Garrett who took a chance on the quarterback in the fourth round of the 2016. Ten years on, Prescott might feel nothing but gratitude for Garrett. But when they first hit it off, the QB was a little mad at the former head coach.

In an appearance on the Up & Adams Show with Kay Adams on June 18, Garrett the story of how Prescott was asked to talk about the time he got arrested during his draft interviews. The QB answered respectfully and was upfront about it. However, Garrett brought the topic two more times, which got on Prescott’s nerves.

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“Four years into the league, [Prescott] was very established, was amazing,” Garrett began. “And he says, ‘Coach, did I ever tell you the story about that meeting you had with us at Valley Ranch?’ I’m like, ‘No.’ He’s like, ‘You remember you were asking me all those questions about the DUI?’ I said, “Yeah, I remember it well, and you were awesome.” He’s like, ‘You know, that third time you asked me, I got a little pissed at you.'”

In the early hours of March 12, 2016, Prescott was driving his white 2016 Cadillac Escalade through Starkville, Mississippi, when he was pulled over, for speeding. It had happened right before the draft, which complicated his draft stock. He issued an apology the very next day.

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“I’m very remorseful for my misjudgment,” Prescott said in a statement. “I want to apologize to my true supporters, my family, Mississippi State University, the NFL, and the kids who look up to me. I won’t ask for forgiveness; however, I’ll show the true man I am and exhibit my character through my actions and behavior moving forward.”

Imago ARLINGTON, TX – NOVEMBER 27: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 walks around after the game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Kansas City Chiefs on November 27, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Matthew Pearce/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA NOV 27 Chiefs at Cowboys EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon1692511272099

Even with that apology, the damage to his draft stock was already done. Teams got cautious, and Prescott ended up falling all the way to the fourth round, where the Cowboys finally scooped him up. It was actually a pretty big moment for Dallas, too, since he became the first quarterback the franchise had drafted since 2009. Prescott was ruled not guilty only after he was drafted.

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Thankfully for Prescott, his world turned around pretty soon.

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Tony Romo, the Cowboys’ starter at the time, suffered a vertebral compression fracture in a preseason game, and was looking at an 8-10 week recovery period. The starting job then landed in a rookie-Prescott’s lap heading into the 2016 season. Garrett ended up keeping him as QB for the entirety of the season, where he threw for 3,667 yards with 23 touchdowns against just four interceptions. Prescott earned a Pro Bowl selection and NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year honors.

Fast forward to last season, and Prescott was still putting up big numbers, even while the Cowboys struggled because of a shaky defense. He finished third in the league in passing yards with 4,552, and fourth in passing touchdowns with 30. Had the Cowboys also passed on Prescott after that early stumble in 2016, they might have ended up making a much bigger mistake.