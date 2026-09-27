Dak Prescott Leaves Ex-Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos out of Family Photos Days After Being Accused of Repeatedly Cheating

Dak Prescott marked National Daughter’s Day with a photo-filled Instagram tribute to his two girls. The post captured pictures of both of his daughters, but Sarah Jane Ramos, their mother, was understandably nowhere in any of the pictures.

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“Happy National Daughter’s Day, Daddy loves you, Girls 4ever,” Prescott wrote on his Instagram story along with pictures of both his daughters.

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The Cowboys quarterback split with his former partner only a month before their scheduled wedding on April 10 this year. They had informed the guests via an email.

At the time, multiple rumors did the rounds, with the pair not giving away much on the reason behind their split. Page Six reported that the two had a big fight at their joint bachelor and bachelorette party in the Bahamas, and Prescott was reportedly unfaithful to Ramos during the relationship.

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A rumored disagreement over a prenup was also floated around as a cause, but Ramos outright shut down the rumor. At the time, the two focused on their daughters, who are still very young. By April, Prescott and Ramos had worked out a temporary custody agreement without needing to go to court.

Despite all the noise, both sides kept steering the conversation back to their kids.

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Prescott first addressed the split during training camp, calling it an “unfortunate situation. The quarterback said there were “false narratives” involved on both sides of the story.

That came up again recently when Ramos found herself addressing pregnancy rumors after a WAG watcher account, @wagsunfilter3d, asked whether she was “Hiding a Bun In The Oven” after calling off the wedding, and she used the moment to speak about being cheated on.

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“Hi everyone. Not pregnant!! Just very thick, eating again, and happier than I’ve been in a long time!” she wrote in the comments, adding, “That’s usually what happens when you aren’t getting cheated on repeatedly and finally leave a situation that makes you unhappy.

“I suggest all of you find something else to do with your free time because being this concerned with what I’m up to and if I’m pregnant is high key very weird, and I’m pretty sure most of you need therapy.”

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As for Prescott, he hasn’t responded.

Page Six reported that he had been talking to other women online, and Ramos discovered this during their Bahamas trip. A source told the publication that Ramos believed Prescott had a “history,” but she was willing to stay and hoped that the quarterback would “clean up his act” for their family. Ramos had reportedly also given him an ultimatum in January.

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were first linked together in 2023. Their firstborn, Margaret, was born in 2024, while their younger daughter, Aurora, was born in 2025.

“I’m blessed to have the opportunity to raise two girls alongside my fiancée, to have a beautiful family, a healthy family,” Prescott said in a June 2025 press conference. “For me, it’s just about being grateful and not taking a moment for granted when I’m with them.”

Even with all that history, the co-parenting side of things seems to be finding its footing. Prescott and Ramos have come together after breaking up to celebrate their younger daughter’s birthday. A later TMZ report also said that the family of four was seen taking a private jet on the occasion of Father’s Day.

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Before this, Ramos had mostly kept her posts focused on motherhood alone, including a Mother’s Day message about “feeling so so grateful.” The well-being of her daughters remains her No. 1 priority as of now.

Regardless of the allegations, the duo seems to be all-in on co-parenting. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will take the field at the Maracanã stadium in Rio de Janeiro this Sunday for the Week 3 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.