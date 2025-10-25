Dak Prescott-Led Cowboys Put on Notice as Broncos Prepare for Javonte Williams Battle

With 4 consecutive victories, the Denver Broncos are flying. In Week 7, they scored 33 points in the fourth quarter against the New York Giants, showing how strong their defense is. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers has now fired up the Week 8 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys by calling out Dak Prescott’s offense.

“We say we’re the best. It’s time to go against the best… If you ask me, I’m going to take us versus anybody,” he said ahead of the SNF game at Empower Field. Now, it’s become offense vs defense.

The Broncos lead the league in sacks (34 for 202 yards), while their rivals have only recorded 8 sacks for 50 yards. Their domination is so huge that the second-placed LA Rams have 26 sacks. Linebacker Nik Bonitto is 3rd in the league in sacks (8). But they could not underestimate Dak Prescott’s offense.

A few days back, Prescott gave them confidence by claiming that they have all the tools to become the best offense in the league. They have third highest passing yards (1,922) in the league. With 16 touchdowns, the 32-year-old is second in the league.

While WR1 CeeDee Lamb was injured, WR2 George Pickens and TE Jake Ferguson stepped up to take the extra responsibility. Both have 6 scores each for 941 yards combined.

Now, Lamb is back. He also has 21 receptions for 332 yards and 1 TD. So, the game will be huge for America’s Team. While the Broncos are placed atop the AFC West, the Cowboys are second in the NFC East. They are also coming off the dominant 44-22 victory against the Washington Commanders in Week 7.

However, all eyes will be on the RB Javonte Williams, playing in his first year with the Cowboys.

Dak Prescott’s RB will be in the spotlight in Week 8

Cowboys owner and GM, Jerry Jones, made an eye-grabbing move in March this year. He signed running back Javonte Williams to a one-year, $3.5 million deal. Now, he is playing wonderfully for the team as their leading RB.

He has recorded 111 carries (4th highest in the league) for 592 rushing yards (2nd highest) and 6 touchdowns (3rd highest). Moreover, he also logged 23 receptions for 85 yards and 1 score.

Dak Prescott‘s RB played for the Denver Broncos until the end of the 2024 season. In March 2025, he signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys. Now, in Week 8 of the 2025 season, he’ll face his former team as a rival for the first time.

Ahead of their Week 8 matchup, Williams said that his separation from the Broncos was mutual. “They wanted to go a different route. I felt like the Cowboys wanted me, so that’s where I wanted to be at,” he said. And that’s exactly what happened.

The Broncos did not offer him a contract extension, and the Cowboys picked him up from free agency. Even Broncos head coach Sean Payton praised the running back, calling Williams a “terrific guy, terrific player,” and said he was proud of him. Matchups like this always make headlines in the league.

The Cowboys have been through this. Jones let DE Micah Parsons walk off just before the season, and the Green Bay Packers signed him. In their week 4 matchup, the Cowboys played at a higher level than anyone’s expectations and stopped the Bay at a 40-40 draw in overtime. But now, they will be hoping to go all the way and win their 4th game of the 2025 season.

The Broncos will be hoping to win one more game at Mile High. It will be a high-adrenaline battle.