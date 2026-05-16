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Dak Prescott Links Up With Estranged Fiancée’s “Almost” Bridesmaid Months After Split

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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May 16, 2026 | 4:47 PM EDT

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Dak Prescott Links Up With Estranged Fiancée’s “Almost” Bridesmaid Months After Split

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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May 16, 2026 | 4:47 PM EDT

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Weeks after calling it quits with fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott finds himself linked to another relationship rumor. Although only a few drops of tea have been spilled, it is rumored that the one he is involved with was going to be a bridesmaid for Sarah at their now-canceled wedding. But how did the rumor come about? For starters, it all happened at the Pro Bull Riders Event in Fort Worth, Texas.

Prescott attended the event, and so did the “almost” bridesmaid Caitlin Rance. Rance is a mutual friend of both Prescott and Sarah. However, after TMZ’s latest exclusive report, Prescott and Rancetwo may have something brewing in the background.

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“Photos and videos taken at the event confirm they were both there … and we’ve heard from eyewitnesses that they looked a little more than just friends,” reported TMZ.

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The two have known each other since their days at Mississippi State University, where they overlapped briefly. But this time, overlapping briefly is not the exact phrase that can be used to describe them. Yes, two people can be at the same event, but their experiences seem different.

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TMZ even called up Rance to confirm her stance on the relationship. Surprisingly, she passed the phone to the quarterback, who was likely sitting beside her. Prescott confirmed that they are nothing more than friends, but TMZ was not satisfied with the answer.

Surprisingly, the rumors surfaced two months after Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos broke their engagement.

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Does Dak and Sarah’s breakup have something to do with Caitlin Rance?

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos were together for about two and a half years, with the former couple confirming their relationship in November 2023. The former couple welcomed two daughters together,  Margaret Jane and Aurora, and were supposed to get married on April 10, 2026, at Lake Como in Italy. However, with only a few weeks left before the wedding, the couple ended their engagement following a joint bachelor and bachelorette trip to the Bahamas.

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While they have been handling the custody of their two children in harmony post the break-up, many believe that something may be wrong from within. With the latest rumors about Caitlin Rance, who was supposed to be a bridesmaid, there is a question of whether she had something to do with the breakup.

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Priyanko Chakraborty

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Priyanko Chakraborty is an NFL Writer at EssentiallySports, known for delivering trend-driven, data-rich stories that tap directly into what fans are thinking in the moment. With four years of experience across sports and entertainment writing, he blends meticulous research with a strong sense of narrative flow, turning complex on-field action into compelling, accessible analysis. A lifelong football fan, Priyanko has followed the league with passion and precision for years. Jayden Reed’s two-touchdown performance against the Eagles in 2024 remains one of his favorite modern NFL moments. At EssentiallySports, Priyanko specializes in transforming stats into stories and game moments into meaningful insights.

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Antra Koul

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