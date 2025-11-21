Dak Prescott Makes Clear Statement on Jalen Carter Ahead of First Face Off Since Spitgate Controversy

The Cowboys and the Eagles are back on the field this Sunday. Their first meeting from Week 1 still lingers in the minds of both fan bases, especially after what happened before the opening snap. Jalen Carter spat on Dak Prescott and got ejected, and the NFL then fined him $57,222. Now heading into a second matchup, Prescott decided to keep things light.

When asked what that initial moment with Carter might look like, the Cowboys’ quarterback said, “Depends on what he says first, but probably something friendly. Get on his good side.”

Meanwhile, reporters also pressed Carter on whether “spitgate” changes anything about the rematch. The big man did not give them much to work with. Instead of adding fuel, Carter shut down the talk quickly. He brushed off the whole topic and moved straight to football.

“We’re not worried about that. We’re here where we are right now. And at the end of the day, everyone is playing, so that’s all we’re worried about,” Carter said.

Carter’s response only proves that Philly wants to bury the story before kickoff. Yet the moment still follows him on Sunday. However, his play has picked up lately. Earlier, a shoulder issue slowed him down, but now he looks more comfortable. He has 23 combined tackles, one sack, and four pass breakups this season.

And with Dallas needing a win to keep its postseason hopes alive, they know Carter will chase every edge possible after what happened in Week 1.

“I know he’ll be fired up and ready to go for this one,” Prescott said.

And regardless of the result, the Eagles games will be very special for Prescott for another reason.

Dak Prescott might break the Cowboys’ all-time passing record

Dak Prescott is closing in on a milestone that Cowboys Nation has been tracking for weeks. He sits top five in almost every major passing metric, and now he is within reach of a franchise landmark. The Star will be buzzing because he needs only 160 yards to pass Tony Romo for the most passing yards in Dallas history.

Prescott also talked about the record in the pre-game conference.

“It’s definitely something to be shared. I’m just a product of a lot of great players… When you play a long time and you play with the standard and the expectations that I have, you should accomplish these type of things.”

Well, Prescott certainly wants the record, but he also sees it as a shared accomplishment. Meanwhile, CeeDee Lamb made it clear that his QB will achieve the landmark milestone in the 1st quarter itself.

“He’s gonna get that. He’s gonna get it probably in the 1st quarter,” Lamb said.

The numbers back him up because Dak will probably do it in 23 fewer games than Romo. That shows how efficient and steady he has been for nearly a decade in Big D.

Yet this is not the only mark in sight. Prescott also chases the franchise passing touchdowns record (248), which Romo still holds. He needs 15 more TDs to take that one too, and he has seven games left on the 2025 slate.

So let’s see how Dak plays next week against Carter and the Eagles.