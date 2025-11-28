Dak Prescott Makes Feelings Clear on Brian Schottenheimer Amid Huge Cowboys HC Update

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott and his team trust Brian Schottenheimer, as results came forward

The coach might achieve a big win after the Super Bowl

For Schottenheimer, it's all about discipline

The Dallas Cowboys weren’t exactly celebrating when Brian Schottenheimer first walked in as head coach. It wasn’t really about Schottenheimer himself; it was more that this fan base had spent years waiting for a proven name to steady the place. But fast-forward to now, and it’s becoming pretty clear Jerry Jones made the right call. At least, that’s how Dak Prescott sees it.

“He’s a hell of a leader. He’s the right guy for the job. We’re all following him,” the quarterback said.

It makes sense coming from Prescott. After years of hearing he wasn’t elevating the offense the way a franchise quarterback should, he’s finally playing the best football of his career. Time will tell whether he’ll get rewarded at the end of the season or not, but he’s been absolutely clinical.

And he showed it again tonight, throwing for 320 yards and two touchdowns in a statement win over the Kansas City Chiefs.

Schottenheimer hasn’t reinvented the sport, but he’s added exactly what this offense needed. More motion, more pre-snap eye candy, better rhythm between the run and pass, and a good feel for when to lean on play-action. The defense was leaky, but those trades have turned that side of the ball into something at least functional, if not trending toward reliable.

There’s been turbulence. The offseason drama between Micah Parsons and Jerry Jones could have sunk a lesser locker room. Schottenheimer made sure it didn’t. He’s also established a standard internally.

He benched the league’s best wide receiver duo for disciplinary reasons earlier, a choice most coaches wouldn’t think twice about avoiding. With Schottenheimer, discipline clearly comes first, even if it means taking heat.

The Cowboys are stuck playing in one of the toughest divisions in football, so a playoff miss would sting. But it shouldn’t cloud what Schottenheimer has done in these months. And based on the way this season is unfolding, you get the sense he might be rewarded for it sooner rather than later.

Brian Schottenheimer is a candidate for Coach of the Year

The Coach of the Year award rarely goes to the team holding the Lombardi trophy at the end. Kevin O’Connell won it last season without a title. Kevin Stefanski did the same the year before. It’s always been about managing expectations. Specifically, beating the ones no one thought you could. And under that definition, Brian Schottenheimer is quietly making his case.

His odds entering Thursday night sat at 35–1, but outcoaching Andy Reid surely gave a big boost to his chances. With three consecutive victories, a team that spent September and October wobbling now suddenly looks steady. Much of that traces back to how Schottenheimer has reshaped the temperament of the room.

Perhaps his greatest achievement this season has been getting the best out of his offensive weapons. He’s brought Dak Prescott back to his best, and he has made the George Pickens-CeeDee Lamb duo the most dangerous WR pairing in the league. The players trust him, and vice versa. That’s the first step to building a solid foundation.

Sure, making the playoffs should be the bare minimum for a franchise with the Cowboys’ resources. But given what this team has slogged through in recent years, and considering how much life Schottenheimer has injected into the building in Year 1, it deserves some recognition.

Still, if he’s going to make a legitimate push for coach of the year, Dallas has to keep stacking wins. The Chargers and Lions still loom on the schedule, and neither matchup will be easy. But for the first time in a while, Cowboys fans look at this team and see a path forward.