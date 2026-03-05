Dak Prescott Makes Feelings Clear on Jerry Jones’ Free Agency Plans After Cowboys Contract Restructure

Essentials Inside The Story Jerry Jones has signaled a move away from his usual approach to free agency

Cowboys successfully cleared a $56 million deficit to get under the new salary cap

Dallas now has $66 million in available cap space

When the Dallas Cowboys ended their season 7-9-1, they knew an offseason overhaul was critical. Ahead of the free agency window, general manager and owner Jerry Jones revealed he might finally be ready to spend big. And that message stuck with his quarterback, Dak Prescott, who shared his honest feelings. His reaction follows a massive contract overhaul the Cowboys did to clear the cap space ahead of the 2026 season.

“Heck yeah, most definitely,” Prescott said at a Children’s Cancer Fund event on Wednesday. “We got a coach [Brian Schottenheimer] in his second year. We had some ups and downs and had some good moments last year. This is the year that you make a big jump, and getting big-time players who can help immediately is a part of that.”

After years of cautious moves during the free agency period, Jerry Jones’ message at the NFL Scouting Combine sparked excitement. He shared his plans of being aggressive during free agency next week, saying that the team has “got to go this year.” He can’t keep waiting for players who aren’t ready yet.

“I want you to know that the only way to push forward is for me to go borrow some of my future,” Jones added. “Expect me to go borrow some of my future, OK?”

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Washington Commanders at Dallas Cowboys Jan 5, 2025 Arlington, Texas, USA Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones before the game against the Washington Commanders at AT&T Stadium. Arlington AT&T Stadium Texas USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKevinxJairajx 20250105_krj_aj6_0000326

His message didn’t go unnoticed, with Prescott openly welcoming it and also showing faith in Brian Schottenheimer’s leadership. ESPN’s Todd Archer echoed similar confidence in Schottenheimer, who is entering his second year as head coach. As for free agency, the Cowboys had one major concern that they recently overcame. They were $56 million over the newly set $301.2 million salary cap for the 2026 season.

But Dallas now sits under the cap after restructuring a few contracts. Despite improved flexibility, the team hasn’t had much luck with free agents over the years. With 22 of their own players set to test the market, their biggest priority remains clear: bolstering the defense. The unit surrendered an abysmal 511 points this past season and ranked near the bottom in total yards allowed.

Unsurprisingly, Dallas has roster needs in several defensive spots, including linebacker, cornerback, safety, and pass rusher. Currently, they have two first-round draft picks but no selections in the second or third rounds because of their trades for Quinnen Williams and George Pickens last year. And that’s why it becomes crucial for Dallas to make the most of free agency.

Dak Prescott’s team creates cap space with contract restructures

The Cowboys managed to get under this year’s $301.2 million salary cap by restructuring quarterback Dak Prescott, wide receiver CeeDee Lamb, and left guard Tyler Smith’s contracts. For the Cowboys, the tweak is largely a financial maneuver. This accounting change, a provision included in the players’ contracts, allows Jerry Jones’ team to lower their base salaries.

They convert a large portion of that amount into signing bonuses to create more room. But this restructuring doesn’t affect a player’s overall amount during the season. It just spreads the cap hit over future years. For instance, Prescott’s base salary dropped from $40 million to $1.8 million. Moreover, the salaries for both Lamb and Smith were reduced by $1.7 million.

Imago OXNARD, CA – JULY 25: Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott 4 speaks with reporters during the team s training camp at River Ridge Playing Fields on July 25, 2024 in Oxnard, CA. Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire NFL, American Football Herren, USA JUL 25 Cowboys Training Camp EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon240725059

At the same time, these adjustments lead to increased future cap charges. Experts have projected Prescott’s salary cap in 2027 to exceed $76 million. Speaking at the 2026 pre-draft event, Jones has also hinted at potentially revisiting deals for a few more players. These include defensive tackles Quinnen Williams, Kenny Clark, and Osa Odighizuwa. Their combined cap hits total around $63 million.

Now, Dallas has $66 million in cap space. Even with better flexibility, the Cowboys may need more of it if they really want to be aggressive in free agency. One option could be to negotiate a long-term contract for wide receiver George Pickens, who received a franchise tag on Friday.

The move could lower his cap hit, which currently stands at $27.3 million. With the offense already steady, any major spending this offseason will likely be on the defense. Dallas hopes Christian Parker’s arrival and revamped unit can finally help Dallas push deeper into the playoffs.