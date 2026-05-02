Dak Prescott Makes Final Call on Dallas Mega-Mansion After Split With Fiancée

Essentials Inside The Story Construction on Prescott's 9,000-square-foot estate in Texas began in 2024

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos officially called off their wedding in March

The former couple has two daughters together

In October 2024, standing on a 7.19-acre lot in Prosper, Texas, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watched excavators bring down his 9,000-square-foot estate. He had earned a $240-million extension that year, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. What’s more, he had a months-old daughter, was engaged to Sarah Jane Ramos, and needed something bigger for his growing family.

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The former couple’s 250-guest destination wedding in Lake Como, Italy, was set for April 10, 2026, but was called off this March due to alleged infidelity. But the work in Texas never stopped.

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New photos obtained by the New York Post show crews still active on the new 30,000-square-foot structure in Prosper, moving “full steam ahead.” The construction crew was reportedly seen as recently as Friday, May 1st. The new build is shaping up as a multi-structure compound, with two-story buildings, multiple rooms, and a layout that looks more like a private estate than a conventional single-family home despite the split.

Per TMZ Sports, Prescott and Sarah Jane’s relationship had been “rocky behind the scenes” for months before it ended. The breaking point came during their joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas. An insider later revealed what allegedly led to the wedding being called off:

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“Ramos and the Dallas Cowboys quarterback stayed behind after their friends left, at which point she found out that Prescott was allegedly using incognito social media profiles to send inappropriate messages to multiple women and ex-flings,” per Page Six.

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At one point, Sarah Jane Ramos had reportedly issued an ultimatum to Dak Prescott. But once they made up their minds, Prescott and Ramos sent a joint email to their 250 guests, informing them of their decision to cancel the wedding, and offering apologies. A rumor then spread that this split was due to a prenup, but Ramos shut that narrative down on an Instagram post.

“This had nothing to do with a prenup,” she wrote. “I hope we can put that rumor to rest now.”

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Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos have two daughters – Margaret Jane Rose, born in February 2024, and Aurora Rayne, born in May 2025. But after the split, the family got caught up in a custody case, which was only recently resolved.

Dak and Sarah Jane reach a custody agreement

Dak Prescott filed a court petition in April seeking a formal custody arrangement. But the case never reached a judge. He and Ramos settled temporary visitation and financial terms outside the courtroom, and both sides sent their lawyers out to outline what that means. Prescott’s attorney, Levi McCathern, framed the agreement as a resolution.

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“This agreement is a positive step forward and reflects the commitment Dakhas to raising their daughters in a healthy, supportive environment,” Levi said in a statement. “We’re pleased this was resolved amicably and outside of the courtroom. At the end of the day, the focus remains where it should be – on the well-being of Dak’s two daughters – and he is fully committed to ensuring that.”

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But Ramos’ attorney, Raymond Rafool, pushed back on that framing with a separate statement.

“This is a temporary relief and not final. The case proceeds forward, but this agreement is a step in the right direction,” Rafool noted. “Sarah Jane always focused and focuses on the best interests and welfare of her children. Sarah Jane and Dak worked together as parents which Sarah believes is of the utmost importance for lasting benefits for the girls. Sarah Jane loves the girls and makes sure their best interests and lives always comes first.”

Prescott’s camp called it resolved, whereas Rafool’s statement clarified that this was just a temporary relief.

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Prescott’s original filing in Collin County requested that both he and Ramos be named joint managing conservators. As per the filing, neither parent would be allowed to remove the daughters from Texas without written permission from the other, and both parties would have to avoid any communication involving “vulgar, profane, obscene or indecent language” around the children.

Dak Prescott enters the 2026 season still as the highest-paid quarterback in the league. But he now has an open custody case, and a 30,000-square-foot house mid-construction in Prosper. He was building it for a specific life, but that life looks different now. Still, the foundation isn’t moving.