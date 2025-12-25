Dak Prescott Makes Formal Commitment to Cowboys After Offense Suffers Major Blow

Essentials Inside The Story Dak Prescott vows Cowboys' repeated playoff failures

Prescott's strong QB season wasted amid defensive inconsistency

Tyler Guyton to IR, offensive line questions loom

The Dallas Cowboys failed to make the playoffs yet again this year. They’ve only made the playoffs 10 times in the last 25 years, and the fans are getting tired of it. So is quarterback Dak Prescott, who gave it his all this year. But he isn’t giving up just yet, and has a message for those who’ll be supporting Dallas next year.

“We won’t be back here in this spot — I’m going to do my damnedest, controlling what I can.. Maybe it’s speaking up and saying that this will help, or I think this can help. Whatever it takes, once again I’m going to do my damnedest and make sure that I’m influencing and encouraging everybody else around me, not just the players, to do the same,” the QB said.

To be fair, Prescott did give his damnest this year as well. He did control what he could. For long stretches, he played like an MVP. He’s sitting at 4,175 passing yards (second most) with 28 touchdowns, third-best, and a 100.0 passer rating. Historically, when Prescott plays at that level and stays on the field, January football follows. This time, it didn’t.

Before this season, Dak Prescott had played at least 12 games in seven of his first nine NFL years. In the two seasons that ended with major injuries, including last year, Dallas missed the playoffs both times. In the seven seasons where he was healthy or close to it, the Cowboys reached the postseason five times. The only exceptions were 2017 and 2019.

Now, 2025 is lining up as the third time a mostly healthy Prescott doesn’t get there. But sure, there were moments when even Prescott and the offense weren’t quite in rhythm. Defensively, the Cowboys never found consistency. Not when it mattered.

Prescott says things will be different next year. But there’s only so much one quarterback can do. Dallas added Logan Wilson and Quinnen Williams to shore up the defense, but that’s just a start. This roster needs more. The margin is thin, and the standard is higher than what they showed.

If the Cowboys want to do the impossible next season, they’re going to have to look like a completely different team. As for the remainder of the schedule, things aren’t looking too good as the offense is dealt another blow.

Cowboys put Tyler Guyton on IR

Dallas made a few roster moves on Wednesday, placing offensive tackle Tyler Guyton on injured reserve and promoting cornerback Corey Ballentine from the practice squad. Linebacker Justin Barron was also elevated. And for Guyton, it was long coming. This season has been a bumpy rollercoaster ride for him.

During training camp, there was an early scare that everyone feared was an ACL. It turned out to be a bone fracture in his knee, but it still cost him the entire preseason. He managed to get back for the start of the regular season, only to have things unravel again in November with a high-ankle sprain.

He hasn’t played since Week 12. With two games left and Dallas officially out of the playoff picture, the Cowboys made the call to shut him down and look ahead to 2026. Exactly what Dak Prescott is doing.

Guyton appeared in just 10 games this season, and fair questions are coming about where he fits on the offensive line moving forward. He gave up two sacks and 31 quarterback pressures, and Pro Football Focus graded him at 64.9 as a run blocker.

That opens the door to some possibilities next year, including a potential position change. For now, Dallas will again slide Tyler Smith over to the blindside for the rest of the season. There’s been talk about whether Guyton could move to right tackle down the road, but owner Jerry Jones said this week on 105.3 The Fan that it’s not something the team is actively considering right now.

However it shakes out, the offensive line will be one of the biggest storylines heading into next season.