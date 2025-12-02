Dak Prescott Makes Frustrating Admission on NFL Referees, Sends Message to Cowboys

Dak Prescott has spent his career adding new records and accolades to his resume. Earlier in November, he surpassed Tony Romo for the most career passing yards in franchise history during the Cowboys’ 24-21 win over the Philadelphia Eagles. Unfortunately for Prescott, he’s also making headlines for reasons he probably didn’t expect. During his recent interview, he found out that he has drawn the second-most roughing penalties since 2020, and his reaction to that stat was surprisingly amusing.

After the reporter informed him about the record and asked about his opinion, he joked that he was upset over how the officials didn’t make some calls.

“I usually get up fired up, mad that he didn’t give me a call, and their response isn’t usually pleasant either. So I really haven’t figured out the dialogue or how to ask for the call,” he told the reporters. “I wouldn’t have thought that stat either. Probably up there with the most uncalled as well, but it’s part of it. It’s fun. I know this past one, I think we ended up getting one late, right on the two-point conversion. But yeah, there’s going to be licks, there’s going to be hits. I’m not a guy who is afraid to stand in there and take them.”

While he admitted that he still gets frustrated when calls aren’t made in his favor, he accepts it as part of the game. As for the rule, he believes in taking advantage of it. The QB made his opinion quite clear all the way back in 2018.

This was before he began to set the record. Instead of complaining about the rule of Roughing the Passer, the QB jokingly said he might let the opponents hit him more to get more penalties in his team’s favor.

“I need to sit in the pocket and let them hit me more,” he told John Machota.

Even in this season, Prescott and the Cowboys benefited from one roughing the passer penalty. During the game against the Denver Broncos in Week 8, a Roughing the Passer penalty was called against defensive tackle Malcolm Roach on Prescott. Late in the fourth quarter, Prescott completed a short pass to wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for a seven-yard gain. This was when Roach was flagged for making illegal contact with Prescott, and it resulted in a 12-yard penalty.

But despite the advantage, the Cowboys ultimately lost 44-24.

Now, coming back to the present, the Cowboys have an impressive record, and they might not need their QB to take extra hits if they can keep up with their explosive performance on both offense and defense. This is what the Cowboys QB hopes for in the next game against the Detroit Lions.

Dak Prescott has a message for the locker room

With the playoff race tightening, the Cowboys can’t slack off. Their next challenge comes against the Lions, who are eighth in the NFC. While speaking to the reporters, Prescott made it clear that the Cowboys can’t overlook Detroit, especially with their reputation as one of the league’s most physical teams.

So, before the game, he also sent a message to the locker room.

“We’ve got to embrace it…that’s something we hang our hat on, and we’re physical as well,” Prescott said as per Ed Werder of WFAA.

“That’s a stable of who they are. We’ve just got to know that. We got to know the importance of being physical more than ever.”

The Lions have dropped two of their last three games. Despite some miscues, the Lions have continued to be aggressive in their playing style. And with their postseason hopes on the line, Prescott understands that Detroit won’t make it easy for them.