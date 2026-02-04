Dak Prescott Officially Puts Jerry Jones & Cowboys on Notice, Threatens Action on George Pickens Contract

Essentials Inside The Story Prescott pushes to secure George Pickens amid Cowboys’ contract deadlock

Pickens posts career-best 1,429 yards, 93 catches in 2025 breakout season

Cowboys face tight salary cap, franchise tag looms as stopgap solution

The clock is ticking on George Pickens’ future in Dallas, but the Cowboys’ front office has reportedly remained silent. The official word is that they want to keep him in Dallas, but so far, it’s not backed by action. Sensing the urgency, Dak Prescott has stepped in to take matters into his own hands.

“I think it’s vital. I think it must be done,” Prescott said. “I think obviously from Jerry to everybody down understands that, and one the impact on this offense and the team and the great player that he is, we’ve got to find a way to keep him here.”

Prescott’s advocacy isn’t just a casual endorsement, it’s a direct challenge, putting the front office’s typical “wait-and-see” approach on notice.

While the Dallas Cowboys‘ quarterback admitted that he hasn’t had a formal sit-down with Jones regarding Pickens’ extension, he is prepared to use his significant leverage. Pickens has emerged as a true breakout star in his first season with the Cowboys, leaving his Steelers reputation behind.

Prescott even publicly dismissed past concerns about Pickens’ reputation, saying he’s been “phenomenal” and a great teammate since arriving in Dallas.

In the past, the QB has hinted that if a private conversation with the owner is what it takes to keep a star on Pickens’ helmet, he is more than willing to initiate it. He first spoke on the matter when Clarence Hill of DLLS Cowboys asked Prescott how the offense could maintain its elite production next season.

Prescott didn’t hesitate, immediately pointing toward Pickens, whom he referred to as the man currently standing without a long-term safety net.

“He’s an important piece of this offense, and an important piece of what we’re trying to do,” he said. “So, leave it to those guys, but obviously, if I need to get involved, I have said it before, I will. But confident in Jerry and everybody who makes those decisions to know how much he means to us.”

Prescott has long played the role of the ultimate diplomat in Dallas. That’s one of the ways he earned the respect of the locker room and the front office alike. However, his advocacy for Pickens suggests he’s ready to break his stereotype.

While his vocal support is crucial, the most practical move would be a contract restructure. Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like Dallas has room for bargaining. They are currently navigating a tight salary cap situation, already $33 million above the projected cap.

By restructuring a contract as lucrative as Prescott’s, it can essentially bankroll the room needed to make Pickens a priority re-signing this offseason. However, there’s a tough reality that the signal-caller himself is aware of.

Jones is notorious for dragging out high-profile negotiations, as seen in the cases of Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons, whose situation went so far that he landed somewhere else. If his departure has taught them any lesson, they can’t afford to suffer the same fate in Pickens’ case.

According to PFF, the Dallas offense was the team’s sole saving grace in 2025 (especially with the defense leaking over 30 points per game), ranking in the top five for both EPA per play and success rate. Pickens was greatly responsible for it, as Prescott has iterated.

Cowboys to use franchise tag on George Pickens

As it stands, the silence between the Cowboys and the receiver’s agent is deafening. With no formal talks underway, the specter of the franchise tag is beginning to loom large over the Star in Frisco. While the tag would technically secure Pickens for the 2026 season, it could likely strain a relationship with a player who just delivered a career-defining performance.

After being acquired from Pittsburgh in the 2025 offseason, Pickens played out the final year of his rookie deal for a modest $3.65 million, in a kind of “prove it” deal. He proved it by becoming a Second-Team All-Pro, hauling in 93 receptions for 1,429 yards and nine touchdowns.

Imago October 12, 2025 Charlotte, North Carolina, USA Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens 3 celebrates catching a pass for a touchdown at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. /CSM Charlotte United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20251012_zma_c04_965 Copyright: xJonathanxHuffx

A franchise tag would neither meet his market value (over $30 million) nor bring him long-term security. While insider Ed Werder and others believe the tag is the most likely outcome, Pickens would likely be hopeful for a permanent home.