Dak Prescott Officially Receives Major NFL Honor Just Days Before the Cowboys’ Regular-Season Opener

Being a good guy has its perks. Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott just got his in the form of an esteemed media honor.

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Prescott was presented with the award for winning the Pro Football Writers of America’s ‘Good Guy’ title this year. He won the title in May but received the physical trophy on September 2 from Dallas Chapter president Nick Harris, who writes for the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

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“This does mean a lot,” Prescott said as he received the award, via DLLS Sports’ Clarence Hill Jr. “I know we kind of joked about this at times, and obviously, getting the local one. But honestly, wouldn’t be getting this, wouldn’t even be acknowledged if it wasn’t for you guys and what you write, how you guys portray me. So, I just thank you for y’all being authentic.

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“Y’all are good people. If you weren’t, I think I wouldn’t even talk to you or care to give you an extra statement or anything off the record. But I think that just goes into the relationship that we have. And hopefully, I’m an example for the other guys in the locker room. And they make y’all’s job easier to give the fans our stories and what they want that makes this game so great. So, thank you.”

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Previously, Prescott received the local versions (Dallas chapter) of the award back in 2017 and 2019. He even became a finalist for the national award in 2024. But this is the first time he has won the national honor, becoming the first Cowboy to win the award.

“Dak Prescott is one of the more accessible star players in the NFL,” Dallas Morning News’ Calvin Watkins said. “He talks once a week during the season and, of course, after every game. However, if Dak is needed for an off-the-record conversation, he’s there for you. Dak explains the game to you from a game plan standpoint and reviews certain plays if you ask. The trust he has with the beat writers is respected on both sides. He understands the job of reporters more than anybody.”

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The Good Guy Award is given to players for their qualities and “professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs,” the official PFWA site read.

Dak Prescott’s cordial relationship with the media makes room for when the quarterback is not in his best moods. In 2024, after Dallas’ second straight loss in the season, he skipped a media availability. It was a rare instance for Prescott; The Athletic’s Jon Machota couldn’t remember the last time he missed a scheduled press conference. However, the media understood his position.

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“Don’t think he’s upset about anything. Don’t think he’s mad,” ESPN’s Todd Archer wrote on X. “Short week, quick turnaround, less time to get body right.”

The Good Guy Award is one more addition to the host of honors Prescott has already received. So far, he has made the PFWA All-Rookie Team, won the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, made four Pro Bowls, and one Second-team All-Pro nod. All he lacks for now is a Lombardi Trophy.

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Dak Prescott is perhaps the most successful quarterback in the Cowboys’ current chapter. He has tried to take the team to the finish line at least three times, but the postseason remains his career’s Achilles heel. Prescott was a top-five quarterback last year, but a catastrophic defense upended all his hard work. However, he remains optimistic about the Cowboys’ 2026 run.

“It’s definitely different,” Prescott said at a recent press conference. “You guys know I’m optimistic going into every season kind of with that mindset, and yeah, it’s an NFL season. Positive vibes and good energy doesn’t win you games. Understanding we’ve put ourselves in a great position… Right now, the energy and everything is great, but we’ve got to make sure we’re doing everything to be accountable to each other.”

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The Dallas Cowboys open their season on September 13 against the New York Giants. All eyes are on Dak Prescott, who is predicted to do really well this season.