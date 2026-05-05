Dak Prescott & Others Steal the Spotlight at Cowboys Star’s Wedding

It was only last month when Dak Prescott was preparing to marry his longtime fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, with the wedding planned to take place in Italy. However, the ceremony was called off just days before it was scheduled, reportedly amid infidelity concerns. While Prescott continues to navigate the personal fallout, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback still made time to show his support for a teammate on their special day.

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This weekend, Cowboys starting centre Cooper Beebe married his fiancée, BrayLynn Anshutz, at a scenic lakefront venue in Manhattan, Kansas. Beebe had invited several coaches and teammates to his wedding and the reception. And among those wedding guests were Beebe’s fellow offensive linemen and Dak Prescott, who ended up stealing the spotlight in a viral photo from the event.

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On Sunday, Beebe’s father, Tom, posted a photo of the Cowboys’ starting O-linemen lined up for a snap while donning formal attire at the wedding reception. During NFL games, Beebe usually snaps the ball to Prescott on multiple plays. But at the reception, Beebe flipped the script and asked his bride to line up behind him. He then took the snap in shotgun formation while Prescott stood on the right side of BrayLynn, watching the whole thing.

In the photo, Beebe was also surrounded by fellow linemen Tyler Smith, Tyler Guyton, Terence Steele, Tyler Booker, and tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford. Tom captured the moment as the Cowboys’ O-linemen ‘protected the bride’ and later shared it online with the caption:

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“A few of the boys made it to Manhattan KS and got in a little workout.”

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Another such highlight moment from Cooper Beebe’s wedding reception featured him even snapping the ball to his mother, Tamara. Cowboys Nation already knows the Beebe family’s passion for football. Back in the 1980s, Tom played as a guard at Pittsburg State. Cooper’s brother, Camden, also lined up on the offensive line at Kansas State before retiring in 2024. So, it wasn’t really surprising that football took center stage at Beebe’s wedding, too.

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“It was a fantastic event,” Tom told The Wichita Eagle after the wedding. “There is nothing better than the brotherhood of the O-line.”

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The Cowboys’ offensive line coach, Conor Riley, also attended the wedding, along with several of Beebe’s former Kansas State teammates, including Christian Duffie, Hayden Gillum, and KT Leveston. Moreover, the wedding highlighted a playful and very on-brand moment for the Cowboys’ tight-knit offensive unit. It reinforced the chemistry within Dallas’ offensive core as they gear up for the next season.

The Cowboys are keeping their offensive core intact this year

The Cowboys spent most of this offseason fixing their defense, which struggled badly in 2025, allowing 511 points. They acquired pass rusher Rashan Gary and linebacker Dee Winters through trades. In free agency, the Cowboys then signed safeties P. J. Locke and Jalen Thompson, along with cornerback Cobie Durant.

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The team continued that defensive push in the 2026 NFL Draft by selecting Caleb Downs, Jaishawn Barham, and Malachi Lawrence. But besides all these moves, the Cowboys have stayed determined not to make any changes to their offense.

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The Cowboys will return all 11 offensive starters next season, betting on continuity to maintain their explosiveness. Last season, the Cowboys’ offensive unit averaged 391.9 yards per game and consistently challenged defenses with its balance. So, the Cowboys keeping that top-ranked unit intact feels less like a gamble and more like a calculated decision.

Dak Prescott led the unit with over 4,500 passing yards. But the Cowboys’ offensive line deserves just as much credit for the unit’s success, as they allowed only 31 sacks all season. The Cowboys’ interior O-line trio of Cooper Beebe, Tyler Booker, and Tyler Smith also stood out as one of the league’s best.

Beebe, in particular, has delivered consistency since the Cowboys drafted him in 2024. Last season, Beebe posted a 67.9 PFF grade, ranking 16th among all the eligible centers in the NFL. He also earned a 68.4 run-blocking grade while holding up well in pass protection, allowing just one sack. The Cowboys are clearly banking on his stability. Ultimately, with Dak Prescott leading and a stable offensive unit, the Cowboys are hoping to get back into the playoff race.