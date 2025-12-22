Dak Prescott Publicly Accuses Cowboys Locker Room of Giving Up After Jerry Jones’ 1-Word Reaction

Saturday night, the Dallas Cowboys watched their playoff path disappear when the Eagles handled the Commanders 29-18. And while Cowboys Nation processed another painful ending in Week 16 after losing 34-17 to the Chargers, quarterback Dak Prescott was already looking inward. Specifically, he was looking at his own locker room.

During the presser, the Cowboys quarterback leaned into responsibility. He talked about effort, pride, and why quitting was never an option for him.

“This is our job, we’re blessed. You know how hard we’ve worked and the sacrifices we’ve got to even get to this league, to get to this ten years in for myself, to be healthy.”

However, that is where things turned sharp because Prescott made it clear he felt a shift. He subtly accused the locker room of giving up.

“This game has given us so much; how could you cheat it?” Prescott aimed directly at the effort level within America’s Team.

So what does Dak Prescott want now? He wants Cowboys Nation to see a team still playing free.

“We got two weeks left, and nothing’s promised in life, right? Football careers damn sure aren’t, so nothing in life is like, ‘let’s enjoy these two weeks, cherish these moments, these practices, these time together with the men and brothers that we love and we’ve got an opportunity to play with.’ This team won’t be the same next year, so let’s enjoy this and give it our best.”

However, they missed the exact energy this game week, where they lost 34-17 to the Los Angeles Chargers. With that, the Chargers moved to 11-4, and the Big D slipped to 6-8-1. Three straight losses, more questions, and less belief.

Meanwhile, the second half told the real story. Dallas went into the breakdown with just four. Then it vanished. The Bolts closed with a 13-0 run and owned the yardage battle 219 to 129.

In the game, Justin Herbert stayed clean, sharp, and in control. He finished 23 of 29 for 300 yards and two scores. On the other hand, Dak Prescott went 21-of-30 for 244 yards and two touchdowns before Joe Milton took over later.

Still, numbers could not mask the mood. And after it all, Jerry Jones summed up the season with 1 word.

Jerry Jones sums up the Cowboys’ season

After the dust settled in the Big D, Jerry Jones did not dodge the truth. Instead, the Cowboys owner boiled the entire year down to one blunt word. He called it “underachieved.”

“Absolutely we underachieved this season,” Jones said. “We all underachieved.”

Meanwhile, the numbers tell an ugly story. This marks the second straight year the Cowboys missed the playoffs. It is also the fourth time in seven seasons. Yes, Dallas swung big with a mid-season move for Quinnen Williams. Still, the ripple effects of sending Micah Parsons to Green Bay lingered all year. The defense slid to 29th in the league.

At the same time, the offense faded late. Losses to the Lions and Vikings in December sealed the collapse. And, Jones did not hide from the blame. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, he owned the failure directly.

“I know exactly who is ultimately responsible; I got involved not to own and have an investment. I got involved to spend my life trying to figure out how to beat the rest of the NFL; I take it real serious.”

Then came the final reality check. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer echoed that same disappointment.

“We get judged on winning and losing, and we haven’t won enough games.”

Now, the offseason begins. Again. More questions. More noise. And another reminder that Super Bowl talk in the Big D still feels far away.