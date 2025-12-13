Dak Prescott Receives Warning on Brian Flores’ Veteran-Led Vikings Defense as Playoff Pressure Mounts

Essentials Inside The Story Winning their final four games gives Cowboys a 54% chance of making the postseason

Through Week 14, the Vikings rank eighth in total defense

Dak Prescott has 3,637 yards, 26 TDs and 10 INTs in 2025 with 73.4 QBR

For quarterback Dak Prescott, the path to the playoffs runs directly into a defensive scheme designed by a Bill Belichick disciple, and the architect has a clear preference for seasoned veterans. The QB has managed to keep the offense moving with wide receivers like CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens stepping up when needed. However, the Cowboys’ Week 15 matchup against the Vikings won’t be easy, as Prescott finds a warning coming across his way about the opponents’ tough defense.

“He [Flores] loves veteran players,” head coach Brian Schottenheimer said. “Why? Well, they do a lot, and when they do a lot, they have to communicate at a high level, which they’re very good at, and that’s where the challenges come in for us offensively.”

While appearing on Cowboys Huddle, Schottenheimer warned Dak Prescott about the defense led by Flores, who leans heavily on experience. The coach believes strong communication among his veterans is something that can break down offenses if they’re not sharp. While discussing potential challenges, the HC also emphasized the unit’s complexity, which is hard to prepare for. Flores has a reputation for being aggressive and constantly changing his looks.

This strategy usually keeps the offense guessing throughout the game. Schrotty further explained how Flores customizes each game plan for his opponents. So, strategies that worked for other teams won’t necessarily help the Cowboys. Moreover, the defensive coordinator has worked under legendary Bill Belichick, and that influence shows in his defense today. Schottenheimer’s concern seems legit, especially after the Vikings completely tore apart the Washington Commanders’ offense last week.

In the 31-0 win, the defense forced three turnovers and allowed just 99 passing yards. Quarterback Jayden Daniels was under pressure on 28% of his drop-backs, the highest rate he’s seen this season. Linebacker Eric Wilson added one sack to his team-leading 5.5, while safety Harrison Smith grabbed an interception, pushing his career total to 38.

The Vikings rank eighth in total defense through Week 14, according to ESPN. The unit allows just 299.1 yards and 21.6 points per game. With the Cowboys’ defense ranked 29th, clashing with the Vikings will be tough. The win becomes more crucial with the ever-rising playoff pressure.

Dak Prescott faces the pressure head-on

The Cowboys were on a three-game winning streak before the Detroit Lions halted their momentum. The 44-30 loss to the Lions diminished the franchise’s postseason hopes. With the Vikings up next and only a handful of games remaining, the pressure on the team is hitting the roof. Even Prescott didn’t shy away from describing the pressure of making the playoffs.

“It’s not heavy,” he said. “Even if I feel it, and obviously I think about it a lot, I say that to say I want that. That’s unfortunately the position we’ve put ourselves in, and that’s the only way that we can get out of it…This is just the avenue that we have to go, and the only way we can get out of this is handling our business.”

Currently, the playoff picture doesn’t look out of reach for the Cowboys. Coming into Week 15, Jerry Jones’ team sits just 1.5 games behind to secure the first spot in the NFC East. If they win their final four games, their postseason chances jump to 54%, according to The Athletic’s NFL playoff simulator. Amid the do-or-die situation, Prescott’s mindset for the stretch run is simple and focused.

“I just got to go win every game. That’s all I can control,” Prescott said. “I’m going to root against [the Eagles] regardless, whether we’re in this position or not, so I got to control what I can control and go win games.”

Now, the Cowboys must come together to deliver their best performance in all three phases if they want to stay alive in the playoff race.