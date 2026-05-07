Dak Prescott Reportedly Misses Major Parenting Milestone After Custody Agreement

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback, Dak Prescott, and his ex-fiance, Sarah Jane Ramos, were living a completely different life a year ago when they welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, on May 22. Twelve months later, May this year arrived with a different reality, as they are now separated. While Sarah has been carrying most of the parenting duties day in and day out, the NFL star, unfortunately, is missing precious moments with his children.

“The girl started walking while were in Tampa and has not wanted to crawl since,” posted Sarah on her recent Instagram story, adding a picture of Aurora Rayne, standing with confidence.

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The former couple shares two daughters together: Margaret Jane Rose, the oldest, who was born on February 22, 2024, and Aurora Rayne, who was born in May 2025. Little Aurora will soon turn one in two weeks and is already taking her first step, which the quarterback missed as he was away from his kids.

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The Cowboys signal-caller started dating Sarah in the late 2023, and within a year, they got engaged and welcomed their firstborn, Margaret. Their wedding was scheduled to take place in Italy on April 10, 2026, but the dream fell apart just a month before the big day.

Although neither Dak nor Sarah has issued any official statement regarding their breakup, especially considering they were just weeks away from exchanging vows, a representative of hers initially noted that their separation was a “mutual decision.”

They reportedly were going through a rough patch in their relationship for a couple of months before it reached a boiling point when the former couple was vacationing in the Bahamas to celebrate their bachelor and bachelorette parties. Sarah reportedly accused the Cowboys star of talking to different women from his anonymous social media profiles, causing a major rift followed by a breakup. Following the split, the former couple is aligned only about their kids’ futures.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos had a custody agreement recently

Over a month after going their separate ways, the pair reached a custody agreement about sharing their parental duties. They had a scheduled court date over a custody battle, but they made a settlement outside the court without going into the legal drama.

As per the custody agreement, both Prescott and Sarah will share co-parenting authority, meaning they are legally obligated to make important decisions regarding their daughters, which will include medical emergencies, schooling, and overall upbringing.

Moreover, both Dak and Sarah will have to abide by geographical restrictions. As both reside in Texas now, they can’t take either of the daughters outside the state without the consent and written permission of the other parent. As per Sarah’s Instagram story, the younger daughter is currently in Tampa, Florida, which means she possibly needed the father’s approval to visit the East Coast.

Under the Texas law, the non-custodial parent usually gets about 46-48% custody time, but for celebrity parents, it’s often designed based on their schedules. For Dak Prescott, it would depend on his NFL commitment, which means it will be likely be reduced after September.