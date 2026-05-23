Dak Prescott Reunites With Estranged Fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos Amid Bridesmaid Drama

Despite Dak Prescott and his estranged fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos recently parting ways and reaching an informal temporary custody agreement in April 2026, the two remain committed to co-parenting their daughters amicably. On Friday, May 22, the former couple came together to celebrate their youngest daughter’s first birthday.

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“How is this perfect baby 1 today? Grateful for the best day celebrating her,” Sarah Jane Ramos wrote in her Instagram story with Dak Prescott and her children for the first birthday of their daughter, Aurora.

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Prescott later reposted the photo on his Instagram story and wrote, “Happy 1st to this Special Girl! You are loved.”

The ex-fiancés share two children, daughters Margaret Jane Rose, 2, and Aurora Rayne, 1. The former couple settled an informal temporary custody agreement last month.

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“This agreement is a positive step forward and reflects the commitment Dak has to raising their daughters in a healthy, supportive environment,” Prescott’s lawyer, Levi McCathern, confirmed via a statement to PEOPLE. “We’re pleased this was resolved amicably and outside of the courtroom. At the end of the day, the focus remains where it should be — on the well-being of Dak’s two daughters — and he is fully committed to ensuring that.”

Ramos’ attorney, Raymond Rafool, told PEOPLE that she and Prescott have already agreed on temporary visitation and financial arrangements regarding custody. According to Rafool, the court-signed order is “very benign” in nature. He also noted that the agreement has not been officially filed and will only be submitted if enforcement ever becomes necessary.

The couple officially split in early March 2026, roughly one month before their scheduled destination wedding. The relationship had reportedly been rocky for a few months, completely unraveling during their joint bachelor and bachelorette parties in the Bahamas. Ramos ultimately made the decision to call off the engagement after an explosive argument.

“Sarah Jane Ramos called off her wedding to NFL star Dak Prescott after accusing him of ‘ongoing infidelity issues,’” Page Six’s Bernie Zilio wrote. “A source familiar with the situation claims to us that Ramos believes Prescott had a history of communicating with other women during his relationship with her–but that she stayed with him hoping he would clean up his act for the sake of their family.”

Amidst it all, reports earlier this month also claimed that the Cowboys’ QB1 was spotted with Caitlin Rance, a close friend of Sarah Jane Ramos who was reportedly set to serve as a bridesmaid at the couple’s now-canceled April 2026 wedding.

Dak Prescott spotted with Ramos’ close friend Caitlin Rance

Dak Prescott was recently spotted at a Texas event with one of Sarah Jane Ramos’ former bridesmaids just months after the couple split off. The New York Post revealed Prescott attended a Pro Bull Riders event in Fort Worth alongside Caitlin Rance, a longtime friend who had reportedly been expected to be part of Ramos’ wedding party.

Eyewitnesses reported that the two were holding hands, flirting, and behaving very much like a couple while hanging out with a group that included other Cowboys personnel.

Rance was part of the bridal party and had even attended the couple’s joint bachelor-bachelorette trip to the Bahamas in March 2026.

These reports mainly revolved around the fact that Rance attended Mississippi State University with Prescott. But while these rumors were making the rounds, Rance issued a statement to clear the air about her alleged relationship with Prescott.

“I think that this is the opportunity to make sure that everyone knows that I am single,” Rance said. “I have a very active dating profile, and we’re just here to have a good time.”

Following the rumors, Ramos posted an Instagram story featuring a song about friendship and betrayal, captioned “Scorpio king 🤏🏾,” which followers interpreted as a dig at Rance and Prescott.

For now, however, Ramos and Prescott appear focused on moving forward as co-parents and creating a stable environment for their daughters.