Dak Prescott Reveals “A Few” Throwing Sessions With George Pickens as WR Refuses to Commit to Cowboys

On April 17th, at the Children’s Cancer Fund 36th Anniversary Gala, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott told reporters he’d been working with George Pickens this offseason. The non-exclusive franchise tag on the wide receiver was still fresh, the contract situation was up in the air, and Prescott was out there saying his receiver looked great and the work was getting done. It sounded like things were on track.

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However, two months later, Pickens decided to skip the voluntary OTAs. Naturally, questions were going to pop up about how much work they actually put in together.

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“A few,” Prescott said, per Tom Fox of the Dallas Morning News. “Two to three, something like that, yeah.”

When asked about the timing of these sessions, Prescott said, “Probably March. Maybe even in April, maybe early April.”

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Granted, the offense hasn’t changed much since last season, and Pickens has only solidified as a target for Prescott aside from CeeDee Lamb, but just two or three sessions this offseason doesn’t bode well. The Cowboys have transformed themselves into genuine contenders, and Pickens needs to shake off the offseason rust and get up to speed with the schemes again. Prescott, though, seems happy with what he has seen from Pickens in those limited sessions and has kept in touch.

Imago Oct 19, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott (4) and wide receiver George Pickens (3) celebrate after a touchdown against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter of the game at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

“They were great,” Prescott said when asked about the sessions last week. “George is George. He’s great, he’s awesome. The personality, excitement, his energy was consistent, consistent as it’s been those times that I got to throw with him. Just even communicating with him through phone as we have these last couple of weeks, George is great. I’m excited about where he’s going to be. I’m excited about when he gets in and the work that we’re going to have to build off of. George is George, and he’s fine.”

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Head coach Brian Schottenheimer, now in his second-year as the Cowboys’ head coach, has also stayed in touch with Pickens and hopes that his wide receiver will eventually show up.

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“My conversations with George have been positive,” Schottenheimer told reporters on Tuesday. “Just about life in general, so I expect and hope he’s here [for minicamp]. Hope and expect is the same thing; you can’t make anybody do something.”

The mandatory minicamp runs June 16-18. Miss it without an excused absence, and fines follow: $17,986 for the first day, $35,973 for the second, and $53,952 for the third. That’s $107,911 total. Pickens signed his franchise tender in late April, and he’s subject to the full fine schedule. He could afford to forfeit the money if he wanted to make a real statement, but he wouldn’t be doing himself any favors.

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The July 15 deadline for a long-term extension is still on the calendar and inching closer, but the Dallas front office has already slammed that door shut. Pickens is a Cowboy for his second season, and at this point, it might be easier to simply show up and get to work. Will he, though?

George Pickens staying away from The Star

While the Cowboys ran through their final OTA in Frisco (June 11th), Pickens was in Corpus Christi. He ran a youth camp at the Cabaniss Athletic Complex. For four hours in the 95-degree heat, Pickens spent time with more than 200 kids. By every account, he was fully present and engaged. Then a reported asked if he’d be at the mandatory minicamp.

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“Pickens gave a shrug with an ‘uhhhh’ before a representative of his agency cut him off to say he would not be answering any more questions,” writes Fort Worth Star-Telegram’s Nick Harris.

Imago NFL, American Football Herren, USA Dallas Cowboys Training Camp Jul 26, 2025 Oxnard, CA, USA Dallas Cowboys receiver George Pickens 3 at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. Oxnard River Ridge Fields California United States, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKirbyxLeex 20250726_szo_al2_0532

Now, this could have been a leverage move – a receiver playing the only card he has while his employer holds all the real power. But what Pickens has is a $27.3 million season and a July 15 deadline that will most likely pass without a deal. That shrug may have just been Pickens trying to figure out whether he wants to be invested in a team that refuses to extend him. Whatever the case, Prescott hopes he will come back.

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“I haven’t had any conversations, and to be honest, would love for him to be in, but even if he’s in, I doubt he’s going full go, jumping in the team,” Prescott said ahead of the final OTA. “I would hope not, to be honest, just being protected and being smart. Just hope he gets in just to see some of the new guys, meet some of the new guys. I’m sure he’ll be here.”

George Pickens has less than a week to decide whether he’ll show up. If he doesn’t, he incurs the fines, and the narrative moves to the training camp. July 16 will tell us if that “uhhhh” has changed into something more tangible.